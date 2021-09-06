Express YSS headed to Tobago to meet up with 16-year-old track and field athlete Jeron James. The shot put and discus events give Jeron great satisfaction. The regular training allows him to get out of the house and do something productive and fulfilling with his time.
According to his mood, Jeron, who attends Signal Hill Secondary School, can be the noisy guy in class; however, he knows when to get serious and focus on his school work. He has teammates in his class, so most of the conversation revolves around track and field. He has an older brother who is 23 and a personal trainer.
When he was 14, Jeron followed some friends to track and field training. After running a few races, the coach recognised he would be better suited to shot put and discus. He likes throwing because it helps him focus, relieves any stress he may have, and develops his discipline. Jeron feels his success so far can be attributed to his tenacity as well as encouragement from his parents and coach Shervorne Worrell. He may need a lot of pushing and guidance at times, and he is happy they are there for him.
Jeron is proud of the 49.50 metres personal best he threw last year with the 1.5-kilogramme discus. At times in training and competition, he would not achieve the distances he was aiming for. He had to learn to not give up because in life things are never easy, and no matter how hard it gets, you will eventually bear the fruit of your sacrifice and commitment. Jeron dreams of representing Trinidad and Tobago. He also has his heart set on becoming a mechanical engineer.
Jeron looks up to Jamaica’s two-time Pan American Games Men’s Discus champion Fedrick Dacres. Jeron also admires his coach, Worrell, a former Carifta Games champion, and his teammate Jayden Scott who is a Carifta Games medallist as well.
Jeron is very grateful for life and living in Trinidad and Tobago. He is also thankful for having a great coach who does not give up on him, though he makes mistakes in training and competitions. Jeron wants Trinidad and Tobago to provide more opportunities for athletes to make a career out of sport and to represent T&T on the world stage.