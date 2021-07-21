The Express YSS team headed south in the pouring rain to Brother's Recreation Ground in Williamsville to meet up with 18-year-old Kyle Roopchand, a cricketer who attends Naparima College. Kyle lives and breathes cricket, and at school, it defines everything about him. His schoolmates would shout out in the corridors, "It's Kyle, the cricketer". Kyle, an opening batsman, is the top run scorer at his school.
After picking up a cricket bat at the tender age of six, Kyle fell in love with the game and never looked back. He loves it so much that he dedicates his relaxation time to playing cricket. He is very excited to see his two younger brothers, 11-year-old Raymond and four-year-old Aden develop the same passion for the game. His success so far is solely due to long hours dedicated to training and getting better. It is not an easy path since he misses out on many social events with friends. However, Kyle decided a long time ago that cricket is his main priority.
Kyle says cricket taught him how to be disciplined, not only in the game but also in life. His ultimate goal is to make the West Indies senior cricket team. His next step is earning selection on the regional under-19 team.
Kyle admires Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma because of their approach, as well as their love and passion for the game. Locally, he looks to numerous players for inspiration, including Tariq Mohammed. Kyle describes Tariq as a great leader and captain whose success he would love to emulate.
Kyle Roopchand thanks God for his talents and gifts, and knows for a fact he would not be able to pursue his dream of becoming a world-class cricketer without the love, support and commitment of his parents. The long drives to get him where he has to be, the financial strain, and the juggling of work hours around his schedule make him most grateful. Kyle wants to honour their commitment by becoming the best cricketer he can be.