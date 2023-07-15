In today’s edition of the Express Youth Sports Spotlight (YSS), we turn our attention to the talented Lfe Roberts, a 16-year-old beach volleyball player hailing from the vibrant city of San Fernando. Roberts, a student at Vessigny Secondary School, is making waves in the world of beach volleyball and has set her sights on representing Trinidad and Tobago at the August 4-11 Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG).
Preparations for the highly anticipated tournament have been gruelling, with Roberts and her teammates dedicating themselves to intense training sessions. Initially, they trained twice a day, from 6am to 8am and 4pm to 6pm. However, as the exam period approached, the training schedule had to be adjusted, and sessions were limited to Wednesday evenings, Saturdays and Sundays. To ensure their progress continued, the team also began indoor training sessions with the national team.
Staying focused amidst the demands of both academics and athletics was a challenge for Roberts and her teammates. With the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) Exams looming, they had to find the delicate balance between studying and training, a testament to their dedication and commitment.
Roberts got her inspiration to pursue beach volleyball from her older brother, who had previously represented the national team. Witnessing his achievements and the incredible opportunities the sport presented, she decided to follow in his footsteps and began playing in 2020. However, the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted her progress, and she was unable to continue competing that year. Nevertheless, Roberts remains determined to make her mark in the sport.
Acknowledging those who have played a pivotal role in her journey, Roberts expresses admiration for her coach, Sean Morrison, as well as Shannon Thompson, Krystle Esdelle and international inspiration Gabi from Brazil. Among her teammates, she particularly admires Asma Charles for her unwavering drive and determination, not only in sports but in all aspects of her life.
Looking ahead to the Commonwealth Youth Games, Roberts is excited to compete at a higher level. Her aspirations, however, extend beyond mere participation; she plans to meet athletes from various countries, immersing herself in their cultures and broadening her horizons.
Roberts hails from a community where sport, especially volleyball, is deeply ingrained. She lauds Morrison for his selfless dedication to coaching the young athletes in her neighbourhood. Morrison has provided free coaching for aspiring players, nurturing their talent and passion.
Support, a crucial factor in any athlete's success, has sometimes been a challenge for Roberts. Nonetheless, she remains immensely grateful for the unwavering support from her parents, siblings, a select few friends, two teachers from her school, and her coach. While the Government has also shown support, Roberts says more can be done to bolster the development of young athletes.
In conclusion, Roberts extends a warm invitation to the public, urging them to head to the CYG venues in August to witness a thrilling display of talent. Lfe Roberts is poised to make her mark on the international stage. Those who have followed her progress eagerly anticipate outstanding performances.