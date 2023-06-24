Seventeen-year-old Makaira Wallace is making waves as a promising young cyclist. Hailing from Diego Martin, Wallace's dedication and passion for the sport have propelled her to new heights in her relatively short cycling career. In an exclusive interview, she shares her story and aspirations, shedding light on the challenges and triumphs she has experienced along the way.
Wallace, a student at St. Joseph's Convent in Port of Spain, balances her rigorous training schedule with her academic pursuits. "I train pretty much every day," she declares, emphasising the demanding nature of her chosen sport. Rising before dawn, Wallace kick-starts her day with gruelling gym sessions at 6 a.m., followed by track training in the afternoons. Amidst this hectic routine, she attends school, ensuring that her studies receive the attention they deserve.
Currently, Wallace finds herself in the midst of exam season, tackling subjects such as biology, chemistry, principles of business, math, and English literature. Juggling the demands of academics and athletics is undoubtedly challenging, yet Wallace's unwavering determination propels her forward.
Her journey into cycling commenced just a year and a half ago, following a successful stint as a triathlete. With a background in cycling from her time as a triathlete, Wallace ventured onto the track. The transition to cycling as a standalone pursuit stemmed from her desire to leave running behind. Reflecting on her newfound passion, she highlights the exhilarating speed on the track as her favourite aspect of the sport.
However, cycling is far from a straightforward endeavour. Beyond the act of pedalling, a myriad of factors contribute to success in this discipline. Recovery from training plays a crucial role, and the financial aspect cannot be overlooked, particularly in track cycling. Wallace acknowledges the significant investment required, particularly when it comes to purchasing high-quality bicycles. Nonetheless, her unwavering love for the sport keeps her pushing forward.
Raised in Diego Martin, Wallace cherishes her close-knit community. Surrounded by friends and family, including her grandparents who reside in the area, she has found solace in the support of her loved ones. Notably, her younger brother, who has Down syndrome, has become a beacon of love and inspiration in her life.
Having excelled in triathlon, Wallace's achievements in cycling have been significant as well. Last year, she captured a national criterium title. And recently, Wallace earned two national junior titles on the track, underscoring her rapid progress in the sport.
A self-professed admirer of her coach, Olympian Njisane Phillip, Wallace credits him as her greatest source of motivation and support, guiding her through gruelling workouts and pushing her to achieve her full potential.
As Wallace's star continues to rise, she expresses gratitude to her supporters and extends an invitation to the Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG), to be staged here in Trinidad and Tobago in August. With her sights set on representing her country, Wallace hopes to inspire others with her dedication and love for cycling. In a sport that demands discipline, sacrifice and determination, Makaira Wallace embodies the true spirit of a rising champion.