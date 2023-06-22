Skip to main content
Nikoli Blackman

Nikoli Blackman

In a remarkable display of dedication and resilience, 17-year-old Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Nikoli Blackman has been successfully managing the demands of his academic pursuits and his swimming career. Nikoli, a student at Fatima College, hails from Diego Martin, Trinidad, and believes that young athletes like himself must strike a delicate balance between their sporting endeavours and academics.

"When it comes to balancing sports and academics, it can be quite challenging, but not necessarily harder than those who don't participate in sports. The key lies in finding the right balance," Nikoli explains.

Nikoli's rigorous schedule involves nine weekly swimming sessions alongside attending school. However, he has seen improvements in his ability to manage both aspects of his life. "It's gotten better because my teacher mentioned that I have not been falling asleep in class, so it's definitely improved," he shares.

Nikoli Blackman 1

The young swimmer's mornings begin early, with training sessions commencing at 5:00 am and concluding at 6:30 am from Monday to Friday. On Saturdays, he dives into the pool from 6:00 am to 8:00 am. Following these morning sessions, Nikoli attends school from 7:30 am to 2:20 pm. However, his day doesn't end there; he returns to the pool from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Nikoli eagerly anticipates the conclusion of his exams, as it will ease his schedule by eliminating the need to attend school afterward. He will enjoy a period of freedom until August when he departs for university.

Nikoli Blackman 2

Nikoli's journey in swimming began at the tender age of five when his father introduced him to the sport during their trips down the islands. Fondly reminiscing about those early years, Nikoli shares: "My dad used to take me down the islands when I was about six months old, and he would put me in this little boat that he would kick around in the water. That's where it all started for me."

Nikoli has achieved significant milestones throughout his swimming career. One standout accomplishment was his participation at the 2022 World Junior Swimming Championships, held in Peru, where he got to the men’s 50 metres freestyle final.

Nikoli Blackman 3

Reflecting on his achievements, Nikoli says: "My first World Games was in Dubai, that was World Seniors, but I wouldn't consider that a milestone since my time wasn't particularly good for my team. However, last year, I managed to make the cut and represent my country. I was the only swimmer there and secured a commendable seventh-place finish in the 18-and-under category."

Being the only child in his household has both advantages and disadvantages for Nikoli. He has observed first-hand the complexities that arise when siblings swim together, including rivalry and fights over sharing. Nikoli, on the other hand, has to navigate the challenges that come with being an only child.

Nikoli Blackman 4

Looking towards the future, Nikoli will start tertiary education in August. The champion swimmer is seeking to achieve significant milestones during his college years and hopes to qualify for the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France. He draws inspiration from local swimmer Dylan Carter, whom he looks up to for guidance and mentorship. Recounting their shared experiences on two previous teams, Nikoli expresses his appreciation for Dylan's assistance in refining his stroke and providing invaluable advice. On the international stage, Nikoli admires David Popovici, a swimmer who has set world records despite being just a year older than him and competing against individuals twice his age.

Nikoli Blackman 5

Throughout his journey, Nikoli has had rivalries, some of which started when he was just eight years old. One of his rivals is another rising T&T star, Zarek Wilson.

Nikoli admires younger swimmers Zachary Anthony and Liam Carrington, recognising their potential to achieve great success. Nikoli also identifies several promising swimmers from his club who have what it takes to make a significant impact in the sport.

In his leisure time, Nikoli enjoys playing games, watching movies, and, above all, sleeping. His mother has recognised his unwavering desire to win and describes him as highly competitive in all sports he undertakes, always striving to perform to the best of his ability.

Nikoli Blackman 6

Nikoli extends his gratitude to everyone who has taken the time to learn about his story, and invites them to show support for athletes participating in the upcoming Commonwealth Youth Games, scheduled to take place in Trinidad and Tobago from August 4 to 11, 2023.

