Nikoli Blackman

NINE players will be representing Trinidad and Tobago in the 14 and under division of the leading tournament in the COTECC (Central America and the Caribbean Tennis Confederation) region from today in Dominican Republic.

After finishing in the top two positions in the national male and female trials last month, Jovan Garibana, Connor Carrington, Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith and Makeda Bain were expected to form the team for the tournament known as JITIC.