Shanice Cottoy is a confident 16-year-old young lady beaming with enthusiasm. Team Express YSS met with the volleyball player at the St Joseph Community Centre. Shanice says volleyball is her safe space. It is where she experiences her passion. It allows her to immerse herself and let go of all distractions. Volleyball is her sport; a sport she feels she was always meant to play.
At St Joseph’s Convent, St Joseph, Shanice loves to turn the serious and dull moments into fun times. She enjoys a good joke, considers herself a support system for her friends, and is also a good study buddy. She has two siblings, an older brother who is 18 and a younger brother who is 12. They both play table tennis. She got interested in volleyball while watching the Olympic Games, only to realise her new school had a volleyball team. So, the St Joseph’s Convent first former joined.
Shanice's consistent drive and determination to do well are responsible for her success in the sport. She has had significant milestones: Best Outside Hitter at the 2019 CAZOVA Youth Volleyball Championships--her first regional competition; nominee at the First Citizens Sports Foundation Sports Awards for Youth Sports Woman of the Year for 2019 and 2020. The biggest lesson Shanice has leant so far is to have patience. You need to give yourself time. Everything does not come at once. On days when you may feel you are not getting anything right, you need to push through those feelings, take your time, give yourself a chance, and know you will be better tomorrow.
Shanice wants to get a volleyball scholarship to the college of her dreams, University of Southern California (USC). After college, she hopes to be playing volleyball professionally. The person she admires the most in the sport is Mexico’s Samantha Bricio. She was a tough player from a very young age and the youngest player to represent Mexico. Cottoy and Bricio play in the same position. Locally, Shanice admires Kiune Fletcher. They attend the same school and train together on the national team. She says Kiune is a great friend, player and leader. Shanice is most grateful for the support of her family. On many occasions, things got hard and she doubted she could continue. Family kept her focused, supporting, encouraging and getting her wherever she needed to be for training.
In December 2019, Shanice sustained ankle and shoulder injuries. It was tough for her to come to terms with the fact that she could not play. The injuries, though, allowed her time to reflect and get her head in the right place moving forward.
Shanice wishes for more media exposure for volleyball in Trinidad and Tobago, as well as greater support from the public. She wants young people to know there are national volleyball teams, and it is a sport they can try.