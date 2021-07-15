Sidney Charles is a 14-year-old gymnast from Tots & Tumblers Gymnastics Club on Dundonald Street in Port of Spain. Her coach and mom warned us she might be shy doing this interview. However, as soon as the lights went on and the cameras started rolling, Sidney was chatting like a pro. At the age of five, Sidney's aunt introduced her to the sport, which she has been passionate about ever since. Sidney says that gymnastics is an expression of her God-given natural talents. She recognised that it came easy to her and started working towards being her best.
Sidney says once her primary school classmates realised that she could do these fantastic flips and spins, they wanted her to do it all the time to their amazement. So when she got into Tranquillity Secondary School, she tried her best not to be that girl who would entertain her classmates. She says “you can ask any of my teachers, I am a best-behaved child at school”. She has an older brother and a younger sister, so she is the proud middle child in the family.
Sidney says she is always hesitant and nervous about learning a new skill. However, once she does it, she nails it every time. Gymnastics is about doing the same thing repeatedly until you master it, and she has the strength, endurance and natural ability to make it look effortless. Practising and improving with her teammates is important to her, and the camaraderie amongst them is precious. She enjoys competitions, and has travelled to Ohio, Barbados, Florida, Panama, and Colombia. Having her mother with her to support and encourage her has meant the world. They have had some fantastic times travelling together.
There have been many highlights for Sidney in her competitive career. A major milestone came at a competition in Colombia where she won the all-around title. She was victorious on each apparatus—bars, vault, beam and floor.
Sidney is grateful to her coaches for working with her even when she was not the most cooperative and willing. Their commitment and faith made her believe in herself. The biggest lesson she has learnt in gymnastics is to stay focused. If you don't, you can get hurt really badly. She looks up to American gymnast Simone Biles, and sees herself as a replica of our own Thema Williams. Sidney also speaks highly of her rival and friend Zara-Marie Glenn, whose skills and commitment she admires.
Sidney says she owes everything to God for giving her this skill and the opportunity to grow from strength to strength with something she loves. Her dream is to see Trinidad and Tobago's name on the gymnastics world stage someday soon.