In the vibrant world of competitive swimming, young talents are emerging from every corner of the globe. Among them is Tyla Ho A Shu, a 16-year-old swimmer hailing from Valsayn, Trinidad. With an unwavering passion for the sport and an impressive list of accomplishments, Tyla is making waves both in and out of the pool.
Tyla's journey into swimming began at a tender age, encouraged by her parents, who sought to foster a holistic lifestyle for their daughter. Recognising the importance of sports, they chose swimming as her athletic pursuit due to its proximity to their home. Starting her aquatic adventures at the age of three, Tyla's interest in swimming blossomed during her primary school years. Training periods in the school pool sparked her fascination with the sport, eventually leading her to join a swimming club after leaving primary school. Now residing in Valsayn with her parents, Tyla is their lucky only child.
Dedication and perseverance define Tyla's training routine. Her gruelling schedule commences at 4:45 am on Mondays, extending until 6:15 am. Balancing her studies at Northgate College from 8 am to 2:30 pm, she often returns to the pool for evening training sessions from 4 pm to 6 pm. Tyla's unwavering commitment to honing her skills is evident in her pursuit of excellence.
No journey towards success is without its challenges, and Tyla acknowledges this truth in her swimming career. Overcoming the realisation that she won't always achieve her desired results has been one of her greatest obstacles. The disappointment of not qualifying for a championship she had worked tirelessly for could be disheartening. However, Tyla has learned to embrace these setbacks, transforming them into fuel for her determination to reach new heights. Each setback strengthens her resolve to push herself further and advance in her swimming career.
Being a member of a club has played a pivotal role in Tyla's growth as a swimmer. The camaraderie and shared goals among her fellow athletes inspire her to strive for greatness. Surrounded by like-minded individuals who push themselves to their limits, Tyla finds motivation to excel. The power of team effort has transformed her into a resilient competitor, always aiming for improvement.
When it comes to role models, Tyla draws inspiration from renowned swimmers such as Dylan Carter, Lilly King, and Cody Miller. Closer to home, she looks up to her clubmates Anpherne Bernard and Jaden Chin Hong. Their dedication and tireless effort during training sessions serve as a constant reminder for Tyla to keep pushing harder and never settle for less.
Tyla's achievements at such a young age are truly commendable. She takes great pride in qualifying for the Pan Am Championships, where she showcased her exceptional skills. Additionally, Tyla has shattered the national 50-metre long course breaststroke record and the 50-metre short course record, cementing her place among Trinidad and Tobago's top swimmers. Her remarkable talent also earned her qualification for two CCCAN Championships, one CARIFTA Championship, and the 2023 World Junior Swimming Championships in Israel, in September.
Beyond the personal triumphs, swimming has afforded Tyla the opportunity to travel. Barbados and Curacao have been among her destinations. These experiences have shaped her into an independent and self-reliant individual, learning the value of prioritising her own needs and pushing beyond her comfort zone.
Outside the pool, Tyla indulges in reading, Netflix, and quality time with her friends. Her recipe for success in any sport is simple yet profound: believe in oneself, maintain unwavering determination, and surround oneself with a strong support system. Tyla's unwavering dedication and positive mindset continue to drive her towards achieving her dreams.
As Tyla concludes her Express YSS interview, she expresses her gratitude to all who have followed her journey thus far. She extends an invitation to witness and support the upcoming Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG), encouraging everyone to rally behind the athletes who will undoubtedly inspire with their remarkable talents.
Trinidad and Tobago's swimming community eagerly anticipates Tyla Ho A Shu's continued ascent. Her passion for the sport will propel her to even greater heights. As she glides through the water, leaving ripples of inspiration in her wake, Tyla serves as a shining example of the nation’s immense sporting talent and potential.