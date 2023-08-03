In the heart of the picturesque village of Black Rock, Tobago, resides an exceptional 18-year-old netball prodigy named Victoria Taylor. With a passion for the sport that started at the tender age of nine, Victoria has grown into an inspiring netball player, making waves both on and off the court. In an exclusive interview with Express YSS, Victoria shared her journey, challenges and aspirations in the world of netball.
The Scarborough Secondary student exudes determination and resilience, traits that have been honed through the rigorous training she undergoes as a goalkeeper. For Victoria, training has been no easy feat. She travels from Tobago to Trinidad regularly to practice. "Being from Tobago, we had to manage our training by coming down to Trinidad on weekends only. However, for the past month, we have been here for the whole week, which has been a different experience," Victoria shares. The sacrifice of being away from home is outweighed by her love for the sport.
Part of what sets Victoria and her team apart is their unwavering unity and positive energy. "Each of us has different personalities, but we bring our positive energy towards each other, which helps us mesh well and gel on the court," she explains. The intense training camps both in Tobago and Trinidad have been instrumental in fostering this camaraderie. Staying together in rooms, grouped by positions, allowed the players to communicate effectively, learn from each other, and understand different personalities - skills that extend beyond the court and into their future endeavours.
For Victoria, netball runs in the family's veins. Her mother, a former netball and cricket player, as well as her siblings, who excelled in various sports, have inspired her to pursue her passion with zeal. "Seeing the older girls play netball on the streets of Black Rock piqued my interest, and I joined them, never looking back since. In high school, I took netball seriously, and it has been my passion ever since.”
Throughout her netball journey, Victoria has evolved from a goal shoot to a versatile defender. She takes immense pride in her growth. "I had to make a choice when the coaches asked me which position I felt stronger in, and I chose defence. Now, I can see the skills I've adopted, and it's very fulfilling," she says with a sense of accomplishment.
Victoria attributes her progress to the invaluable guidance of her coaches, especially Coach Suzy, the defence coach. She also looks up to national senior team captain Shaquanda Greene-Noel. Victoria aims to emulate her intensity on the court.
Like any athlete, Victoria faced moments of doubt when she questioned her love for the sport. But after some introspection, she realised that the court is her "happy space" where she can release everything and feel at home. This realisation has driven her to pursue her netball dreams with unwavering commitment and determination.
With the Commonwealth Youth Games (CYG) approaching, Victoria and her team are working relentlessly to showcase their growth and talent on an international stage. She emphasises the profound bond they share, both on and off the court, which has translated into their improved performance as a team. Victoria expresses her gratitude to everyone for their support and encouragement, and invites the public to rally behind all the teams participating in CYG 2023.
Victoria Taylor's journey serves as an inspiring tale of dedication and passion, reminding us all of the incredible potential that lies within the youth of Trinidad and Tobago. As she prepares to take on the Commonwealth Youth Games, we join the nation in cheering for this young netball star and her team.