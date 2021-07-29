Yeshowah and Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith

The Express YSS team met up with Yeshowah, thirteen years old, and Em-Miryam Campbell-Smith, 11, at the St Mary's Tennis Courts in St James. These siblings have a healthy respect for each other and share a passion for tennis. Yeshowah was introduced to coach Carlos Taylor and the sport at the age of five at the Nelson Mandela courts in St Clair. He says it must have been love at first sight because he has been passionate about the game since. Em-Miryam says she watched on at others while they played and also fell in love with tennis. Yeshowah attends Fatima College, where he says he is known as a hard worker and quiet but fun to be around. He gets along with everyone.
On the other hand, Em-Miryam, who attends St Monica's Preparatory School, says she is a quiet kid, keeps to herself and gets along with just a few friends. They have two younger sisters, Abba, nine, and Rukha, seven. They also play tennis and look up to their older siblings. Em-Miryam says she likes tennis because it gives her the confidence she can accomplish anything. Tennis motivates Yeshowah to be focused. He is determined to be the best. He credits his father for giving him the encouragement and motivation he needs to do well in the sport.
Yeshowah was in winners’ row in both singles and doubles at the 2021 East Club Tennis Tournament. There were also RBC and East Club doubles successes in 2020. And in 2018, he was an RBC singles champion. Em-Miryam won the 2021 East Club Tournament Division B singles title, and struck gold as well at the 2020 RBC tournament. The pre-teen speaks about responsibility, taking pride in what you do, and doing it to the best of your ability. Yeshshowah says he has learnt not to give up when things get very tough. If you want to be the best at what you do, you have to keep trying until you reach where you want to go.
One of Yeshowah’s future goals is to become a multi-sport professional athlete, following in the footsteps of Michael Jordan, Bo Jackson and Deion Sanders. Em-Miryam wants to become a pro tennis player. She looks up to Serena Williams and Michelle Obama.
The Campbell-Smith siblings are grateful for all that they have, including a tennis court at home. Yeshowah says he knows that is a huge opportunity, and doesn't take it lightly. He wants everyone to get vaccinated to get rid of Covid-19 so the world can start getting back to normal. Em-Miryam wants more girls to get involved in tennis because it’s fun and can help you develop in many ways.