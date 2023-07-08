Zoe McKnight, a dedicated 17-year-old athlete from Belmont, is making waves in the world of rugby. As one of the founding members of the first Trinidad and Tobago national under-18 girls’ team, McKnight's journey has been one of perseverance, passion, and teamwork.
McKnight's introduction to the sport came five years ago through her Spanish teacher Schezelle Fleming, who also plays rugby. Encouraged by her teacher, McKnight joined her team and soon became a key member of the school team, SEPOS Ruggers. Two years ago, the T&T under-18 girls’ team was established, and McKnight eagerly joined the ranks.
McKnight expresses her gratitude for being part of such a ground-breaking initiative. "I feel honoured to be a part of the first Trinidad and Tobago female under-18 team. Participating, playing games, traveling abroad, and interacting with my teammates has been a truly enjoyable experience."
Over the past year, McKnight and her team have had the opportunity to travel to Tobago, St Lucia, and Mexico, competing against teams from different countries. The exciting and challenging nature of these matches has further fuelled McKnight's love for the sport. She encourages everyone, regardless of gender, to embrace rugby, highlighting its intensity and the joy it brings.
Rugby is not the first sport McKnight has excelled in. Before the COVID-19 pandemic forced her to stop, she dedicated ten years to gymnastics. Despite the unexpected shift, McKnight's commitment to sport remains unwavering.
Throughout her rugby journey, McKnight has been fortunate to have mentors who have guided and inspired her. She expresses her deep appreciation for Fleming and Fayola Jack, a member of the Trinidad and Tobago senior women's rugby team she aspires to emulate. McKnight also admires her captain, Anaya Ammon for her calm and motivational presence on the field. Additionally, she values the strong bond she shares with teammates Shanisha John and Alyssa Fields, emphasising the cohesion and synergy they bring to the team.
As an only child, McKnight cherishes the time spent with her friends, both at school and during training. The support she receives from her family and friends, especially in preparation for the upcoming Commonwealth Youth Games, serves as a tremendous motivation. Determined and focused, McKnight puts in the necessary work to achieve her goals. She says her teammates share the same dedication.
Representing her country fills McKnight with immense pride. She relishes the opportunity to showcase her skills and passion for the sport she loves. Looking to the future, her ultimate ambition is to join the senior women's rugby team, competing in international games and travelling the world alongside her teammates.
In closing, McKnight expresses gratitude to the readers of Express YSS for their support and encourages the entire nation of Trinidad and Tobago to rally behind their athletes in the upcoming Commonwealth Youth Games, which will take place in August. With her determination and the backing of a nation, Zoe McKnight is poised to make a huge impact at CYG 2023.