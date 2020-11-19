lendl simmons

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) opening batsman Lendl Simmons executes a pull shot, with St Lucia Zouks' wicketkeeper Andre Fletcher looking on, during the final of this year's Caribbean Premier League at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. Simmons top scored with an unbeaten 84, leading TKR to an eight-wicket win. -Photo courtesy cplt20.com

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) scaled new viewer heights when its 2020 edition was viewed by over half-a-billion people for the first time.

An independent research done by YouGov Sport, a division of SMGInsight and one of the world’s largest and most respected research firm, saw an incredible 67% increase in television, streaming and digital viewership, resulting  in 523.5 million viewers being reached. 

Played in a secure bubble at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy and the Queen's Park Oval, both in Trinidad and Tobago, the 2020 CPL was the first franchise T20 tournament to take place since the lockdown and travel restrictions resulting from COVID-19.

Since the tournament’s inception, CPL has long been regarded as one of the premier events in world cricket and this leap in viewership shows how popular the tournament has become in all corners of the globe. Key drivers include a big linear viewership increase in India of 81% to over 74.9m, growth of 62% in the UK as well as significant increases across the Caribbean, South Africa and in other key markets in Asia.

In addition to the major broadcast deals in key cricketing markets, games were also shown live on Facebook and YouTube, meaning no matter where you were in the world you could follow the Hero CPL.

The CPL's innovative social media channels also helped drive this year’s audience growth with engaging content being produced both during and outside of the tournament, with all the major social media platforms showing significant advances in audience engagement levels. 

Pete Russell, CPL's chief operations officer, said: “We are delighted to have seen such a massive jump in viewership for 2020, and passing that 500 million figure is a huge landmark for us as a tournament. The interest in Hero CPL has never been higher and that puts us in a fantastic position moving into 2021 and beyond.

"The tournament has grown in stature and reputation every year and we are certain that will continue to be the case. We are delighted with the linear television and streaming numbers as well as the fantastic growth we are seeing across our digital channels and are excited about our upcoming plans for this year to make our content even more accessible and engaging.”

