Michelle-Lee Ahye was eliminated at the semi-final stage of the World Athletics Championship women’s 100 metres event here in Eugene, Oregon, USA, on Sunday.

Ahye clocked 11.24 seconds for sixth spot in the third semi. The Trinidad and Tobago sprint star was 18th overall.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce made a successful defence of her title, winning the final in a Championship record 10.67 seconds to lead a Jamaican sweep of the medals. Shericka Jackson seized silver in a personal best 10.73, with bronze going to Elaine Thompson-Herah in 10.81. Fraser-Pryce is now a five-time 100m world champion.

Bahamian Tynia Gaither was disqualified for a false start in the third semi-final heat. She questioned the decision, forcing a four-minute delay. When the race was eventually run, Ahye, out in lane eight, was unable to challenge the sprinters in the middle lanes, and had to settle for sixth. Fraser-Pryce got home first in 10.93 seconds, ahead of American Aleia Hobbs (10.95).

Afterwards, Ahye told the Express the false start drama did not affect her performance.

“I’ve learnt to control my mind and my thoughts when stuff like that is going on.

“I would have liked to be in the middle,” she continued, “but it’s a straight, and everybody runs the same distance. It wasn’t really a big issue. I’ve been in lane eight before.”

Ahye, the T&T record holder at 10.82 seconds, was not pleased with her execution in the race.

“I know I rushed it, so my coach (Cedric Hill) is going to give me a lecture about that. Today wasn’t one of my best days, but I still went out there and did my best. I’m a little hurt, disappointed, but after what I’ve been through, I’m just happy to be here, wearing the Trinidad and Tobago colours once again. I have a few more years left in me so we’ll see what happens in years to come.”

Dwight St Hillaire exited the men’s 400m in the opening round. The T&T quartermiler clocked 46.60 seconds to finish sixth in heat four and 33rd overall.

On Monday, T&T sprinters Jereem “The Dream” Richards and Eric Harrison will run in the opening round of the men’s 200m. Richards will do battle in heat two at 8.12pm (TT time). At 8.47, Harrison competes in heat seven.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

UNC not easing up on Armour

UNC not easing up on Armour

THE United national Congress is keeping up the pressure on Attorney General Reginald Armour, even in the face of the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago’s (LATT) vote of confidence in the AG.

The UNC is adamant that Armour should be removed from office so the public’s trust and confidence can be restored in the rule of law and administration of justice.

UNMASKED

UNMASKED

WITH masks no longer mandatory, most of those who spoke to the Express in downtown Port of Spain yesterday said they would still wear them under certain circumstances.

Supermarkets, hospitals and public transportation are the spaces most said they will continue wearing masks.

One man named Emmanuel polled on Broadway yesterday said, “I will still be cautious. Some establishments may still require that people wear it and I will always have one on me or close by,” he said.

Woman slain after row

Woman slain after row

TWO people were killed yesterday in separate incidents in St Augustine and Arima, pushing the 2022 murder toll to 299.

This figure on this date last year was 206.

Police said the first incident occurred in Curepe, where around 4.30 a.m. 23-year-old Venezuelan Mayerlin Cerrano was walking along Evans Street with three other friends, Pinango Hosein, 23, Maria Hosein, 22, and Edison Ramirez, 18.

CXC runaround for nursing student

CXC runaround for nursing student

The local arm of the Barbados-based Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) has been accused of being unprofessional and inefficient.

Nursing student Shevern Harry told the Express that, as a result of being given the runaround over the correction of an error on her certificate, she has not been able to receive her Nursing Council number and has lost some 80 hours of clinical work, and her GATE (Government Assistance for Tuition Expenses) funding is under threat.

Recommended for you