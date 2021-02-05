A total of 13 national athletes and sporting organisations were collective recipients of $794,936 from the Ministry of Sport and Community Development (MSCD).
The money was disbursed to assist the athletes and organisations with training and sport development costs, respectively.
During yesterday's distribution ceremony at the ministry's Nicholas Towers, Port of Spain head office, Sport and Community Development Minister Shamfa Cudjoe, urged the recipients to use this time wisely for planning, capacity building, and training.
She also urged groups to take advantage of the strategic planning and operations workshops that are being provided by the Ministry through SporTT, from February 11 to March 4. This initiative is intended to provide NGBs and NGOs with the tools needed for the long term development of their athletes and the management of the business of sport.
Andwuelle Wright, Machel Cedenio, Kyle Greaux, Sparkle McKnight, and Jerod Elcock received funding as part of the Elite Athletes Assistance Programme (EAAP).
The other eight recipients; Alejandro John, Rhodney Allen, Memphis Sports Club, Forbes Football Visionary Concepts, Hills United, Bethel United, Mt. St. George Police Youth Club, and W.I. Sport, benefited from grant funding in support of their programmes and activities geared at fostering sport development, facilitating athletic performance, and engendering community spirit.
The MSCD said it remains committed to supporting the nation’s athletes and maximizing the full potential of sports towards developing citizens, empowering communities, and building the country.