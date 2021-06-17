Stylish left-handed batsman Darren Bravo and pacer Shannon Gabriel both earned a recall to the West Indies 13-man squad for the second and final Betway Test match against South Africa, which begins on Friday at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in St Lucia.
Gabriel was recovering from a slight hamstring injury that made him unavailable for the first Test while Bravo was not included in the final 13.
West Indies lost the first Test by an innings and 63 runs after they were dismissed for 97 and 162 by the Proteas.
Chief selector Roger Harper said: “Shannon Gabriel has been declared fully fit and as someone who was the spearhead of the attack before, he has returned to the 13-man squad. With Bravo, we have someone who is an experienced batsman and gives us a quality batting option.”
He noted that for the upcoming match the team now has to play to the standard they know the team is capable of.
“We didn’t bat anywhere near to our potential in the first Betway Test and we have to improve with the bat in this upcoming match,” Harper said.
Nkrumah Bonner, who played in the first Test, is unavailable for selection due to concussion protocol, after receiving a blow to the head and had to be substituted during the first Test.
The match bowls off at 10.00 a.m. on Friday.
FULL SQUAD:
Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain)
Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain)
Darren Bravo
Roston Chase
Rahkeem Cornwall
Joshua Da Silva
Shannon Gabriel
Jason Holder
Shai Hope
Kyle Mayers
Kieran Powell
Kemar Roach
Jayden Seales