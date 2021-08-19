Tickets for this year's Caribbean Premier League (CPL) tournament go on sale from today.
Tickets can either be purchased online at www.cplt20.com or at the box office at Warner Park, Basseterre.
Hosted in St Kitts and Nevis, the tournament is open to fans, however, in addition to having a ticket in their possession, persons seeking entry to matches will have to be fully vaccinated against the Covid-19 virus and will be required to walk with proof of their vaccination status.
There will be strict COVID-19 protocols for all fans entering the stadium and details of what ticket holders can expect when they arrive at the stadium are available on the CPL's website under the heading 'fan attendance protocols'.
There will be 25 matches where the public are able to attend across 16 game days, but fans will have the chance to watch more than one match on seven game days, giving even more value for money.
Entry to the matches are competitively priced with tickets starting from as low as US$10.
The tournament gets underway on the August 26, with all matches taking place at Warner Park in St Kitts.
St Kitts & Nevis is open to visitors and persons wishing to travel to watch CPL matches will be able to do so as long as they are fully vaccinated and follow the arrival protocols and procedures laid out by the local authorities.
Full details of the protocols that will need to be followed can he viewed online at https://www.stkittstourism.kn/travel-requirements.
CPL 2021 Itinerary:
Thursday 26 August - Guyana Amazon Warriors v Trinbago Knight Riders (10 a.m.)
Thursday 26 August - Barbados Royals v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (7 p.m.)
Friday 27 August - Jamaica Tallawahs v Saint Lucia Kings (10 a.m.)
Friday 27 August - Trinbago Knight Riders v Barbados Royals (7 p.m.)
Saturday 28 August - Guyana Amazon Warriors v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (10 a.m.)
Saturday 28 August - Jamaica Tallawahs v Barbados Royals (2.30 p.m.)
Sunday 29 August - Saint Lucia Kings v Trinbago Knight Riders (10 a.m.)
Sunday 29 August - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Guyana Amazon Warriors (2.30 p.m.)
Tuesday 31 August - Trinbago Knight Riders v Saint Lucia Kings (10 a.m.)
Tuesday 31 August - Barbados Royals v Jamacia Tallawahs (7 p.m.)
Wednesday 1 September - Trinbago Knight Riders v Guyana Amazon Warriors (10 a.m.)
Wednesday 1 September - Jamaica Tallawahs v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (7 p.m.)
Thursday 2 September - Saint Lucia Kings v Guyana Amazon Warriors (10 a.m.)
Thursday 2 September - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Barbados Royals (7 p.m.)
Saturday 4 September - Saint Lucia Kings v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (10 a.m.)
Saturday 4 September - Guyana Amazon Warriors v Barbados Royals (2.30 p.m.)
Sunday 5 September - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Saint Lucia Kings (10 a.m.)
Sunday 5 September - Trinbago Knight Riders v Jamaica Tallawahs (2.30 p.m.)
Tuesday 7 September - Jamaica Tallawahs v Trinbago Knight Riders (10 a.m.)
Tuesday 7 September - Barbados Royals v Guyana Amazon Warriors (7 p.m.)
Wednesday 8 September - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Jamaica Tallawahs (10 a.m.)
Wednesday 8 September - Guyana Amazon Warriors v Saint Lucia Kings (7 p.m.)
Thursday 9 September - Barbados Royals v Trinbago Knight Riders (10 a.m.)
Thursday 9 September - Saint Lucia Kings v Jamaica Tallawahs (7 p.m.)
Saturday 11 September - Saint Lucia Kings v Barbados Royals (10 a.m.)
Saturday 11 September - Jamaica Tallawahs v Guyana Amazon Warriors (2.30 p.m.)
Saturday 11 September - Trinbago Knight Riders v St Kitts & Nevis Patriots (7 p.m.)
Sunday 12 September - Barbados Royals v Saint Lucia Kings (10 a.m.)
Sunday 12 September - Guyana Amazon Warriors v Jamaica Tallawahs (2.30 p.m.)
Sunday 12 September - St Kitts & Nevis Patriots v Trinbago Knight Riders (7 p.m.)
Tuesday 14 September - Semi-final 1
Tuesday 14 September - Semi-final 2
Wednesday 15 September - Final