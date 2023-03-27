All guts but no glory.
The “Soca Warriors” could not separate themselves from Nicaragua despite their physicality and attacking intent, as the teams played out a 1-1 draw at the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago in CONCACAF Nations League action Monday night.
Marcus Joseph had the ball in the net six minutes into stoppage time, but the effort was chalked off for handball despite sending the ‘Dwight Yorke’ crowd into a frenzy. It was a cruel end for a great effort and a fantastic crowd.
The result saw Nicaragua top Group C of League B, and clinch an automatic spot in the Gold Cup, as well as League A.
It was a feisty encounter, lacking nothing but a winner. That means T&T must go through qualifying prelims in the Gold Cup.
All Nicaragua needed was one good chance, and they certainly took it through Ariagner Smith in the 27th minute, with a free header against the run of play off a cross from the right.
T&T tied up the score in the 42nd minute from the penalty spot, skipper Joevin Jones doing the honours.
T&T pressed late for the golden go-ahead goal after Nicaragua nearly took advantage of tired T&T legs with a few near misses in the second half. In truth, the final ball quality evaded coach Angus Eve’s men all night, and they were left to rue their inability to fully execute a promising game plan—using pace and direct play to gain the early advantage and them maintaining that pressure.
There were, however, plenty of yellow cards on show for both teams—the Nicaraguans taking it to another level, with their ‘keeper, Miguel Rodriguez, booked late on for time-wasting and a few cards for the bench, one substitute even tossing a second ball on the field during play.
The brightest spark from the hosts came from Kaile Auvray—the shortest man on the pitch, but a skilful livewire nonetheless, who was involved in most of T&T’s attacks and left the pitch in the 67th to a ‘Dwight Yorke’ ovation.
The Tobago patrons could hardly have asked for a livelier first half. The Soca Warriors signalled their intentions early on marked by a physical presence filled with pace down the wings, tough marking and solid tackles. Nicaragua spent much of their time keeping them at bay, intermingling a few urgent forays through the centre of the pitch.
T&T were left kicking themselves after the first 26 minutes. A couple of mis-directed shots came from Shannon Gomez in promising positions, while Rundell Winchester placed another past the wrong side of the left post after a square ball from Keston Julien.
It was a case of waste not want not for the Soca Warriors in the 27th, an unmarked Smith popping up unmarked in the T&T box from six metres to head home past Nicklaus Frenderup from close range. It was Nicaragua’s only shot on target in the half, and Frenderup had been practically unbothered until then. It silenced the home crowd—including the rhythm section for a few minutes.
The T&T pressure kept coming, though, as they wasted three free kicks from promising range.
Nicaragua themselves were robust in the tackle and paid for it with two yellow cards and a penalty. A crunching tackle brought Ryan Telfer down as T&T looked to profit from Nicaragua's desperation and skipper Jones buried in the corner to Rodriguez’s right.
As the night drew to a close T&T thought, for a few seconds, that they had nicked victory from the jaws of a draw. Not this time, though, for Eve’s men.
Close, but not close enough.
TEAM T&T
Nicklaus Frenderup, Andre Rampersad, Aubrey David, Joevin Jones (c), Ryan Telfer, Michael Poon Angeron, Kareem Moses, Kaile Auvray, Shannon Gomez, Rundell Winchester, Keston Julien.
Substitutes
Marvin Phillip, Denzil Smith, Alvin Jones, Leland Archer, Justin Garcia, Shannon Gomez, Triston Hodge, Jomal Williams, Daniel Phillips, John-Paul Rochford, Molik Khan, Noah Powder, Michael Poon Angeron, Marcus Joseph, Reon Moore.
TEAM Nicaragua
Miguel Rodriguez, Erick Tellez, Luis Copete, Marvin Fletes, Oscar Acevedo, Matias Belli, Kevin Serapio, Juan Barrera (c), Josue Quijano, Jaime Moreno, Ariagner Smith.
Substitutes
Alyer Lopez, Melvin Hernandez, Byron Bonilla, Jason Coronel, Harold Medina, Francisco Flores, Jonathan Moncada, Luis Coronel, Brayan Lopez, Henry Garcia, Abner Acuna.