Fast bowler Shannon Gabriel will miss the upcoming two-Test series against Pakistan, starting Thursday in Jamaica.
Gabriel was hampered by a hamstring injury during the West Indies’ last two-Test series against South Africa which they lost 2-0.
West Indies lead selector Roger Harper said via a release yesterday: "Shannon Gabriel has been given time to rehab fully and build his conditioning, so he was not part of the preparations for the Test series against Pakistan, which included the Best v Best game.”
Trinidad and Tobago Red Force coach David Furlonge said Sunday that Gabriel was hoping to play in the team’s four-day, second Best v Best match in Tarouba, starting tomorrow.
Middle order batsman Darren Bravo was also left out of the 17-man provisional squad announced yesterday.
Earning a recall to the squad however are fast bowler Chemar Holder and middle-order batsman Shamarh Brooks.
Holder made his Test debut in New Zealand last year but has not featured since then. Brooks last played in New Zealand and has earned a recall following a century (141) in the Best v Best four-day match last week.
The two-match Betway Test Series will be played at Sabina Park from August 12-16 and August 20-24. The Betway Test Series forms the first of six series in the new cycle of the International Cricket Council World Test Championship to find the best Test match cricket team in the world.
FULL SQUAD - Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain), Jermaine Blackwood (Vice-captain), Nkrumah Bonner, Shamarh Brooks, Rahkeem Cornwall, Roston Chase, Joshua Da Silva, Jahmar Hamilton, Chemar Holder, Jason Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kyle Mayers, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican