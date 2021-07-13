The “Boss” came back with a bang and the West Indies surged to victory and a series win over Australia in the third T20 in St Lucia, Monday night.
Nicholas Pooran’s roar could be heard all around Gros Islet as his fierce pull off pacer Riley Meredith (3.5-0-48-3) ended the match, WI getting to their target of 142 with five overs to spare (142 for four).
“Top game, top game,” he said at presentation time after his team’s six-wicket win clinched the five-match CG Insurance series with two games to spare.
Pooran ended unbeaten on 32 (27 balls) which represented something of a return to form. But no one at the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground, including former WI skipper Sammy himself was in any doubt as to who the star was on the night.
The words “The Boss” and “Sixmachine” are plastered on Chris Gayle’s bat. He was both Monday night.
Returning to something like his awesome best, the 41year-old WI senior statesman blasted a 38-ball 67 to cap off another impressive all-round display for the team led by Pooran again. In doing so, Gayle created more history, becoming the first player to reach 14,000 T20 runs.
There were vintage Gayle moments in this knock.
At the crease in the second over following Andre Fletcher’s dismissal, Gayle announced himself with a six, four, four and four off Josh Hazlewood. And in the 11th, leg-spinner Adam Zampa got the triple six treatment, the last one slog/swept mightily to send Gayle to his first T20 half-century for WI since 2016.
Having replaced Lendl Simmons at 42 for two, Pooran was mostly an admiring spectator during their third wicket stand of 67 until left-hander Gayle snicked a slash off Meredith to wicketkeeper Matthew Wade.
The big man got a hug from the incoming Dwayne Bravo as they passed each other. And even though, Bravo (seven) did not last long, it was still a night for celebration. The Windies were playing at something like their best.
Their bowlers again set the tone.
For the third match in a row, the Australian batsmen failed to really get after them.
Captain Aaron Finch and Wade gave their side a solid start in the Powerplay, getting to 41 at the end of the fifth over before Obed McCoy struck in his one and only over, striking Wade’s stumps.
Spinners Hayden Walsh Jr (4-0-18-2) and Fabian Allen (4-0-26-1) then got to work, removing the in-form Mitchell Marsh (nine), Alex Carey (13) and Finch (30, 31 balls) by the start of the 12th over.
Leg-spinner Walsh continued to enjoy his return to international cricket with the wickets of Carey, caught by a jumping Simmons at cover, and Finch, well-taken on the rebound in the deep by Allen after Bravo had dropped the initial chance. Marsh was trapped lbw by Allen.
The result was that by the 12th over, the Aussies were still short of the 100 mark at 81 for four. And when the last five overs arrived, they were only on 92.
Moises Henriques (33, 29 balls) and Ashton Turner (24, 22 balls) were enterprising and sometimes imaginative in their fifth wicket stand of 59 off just 46 deliveries.
Nevertheless, in the final five overs, only 43 more came. Bravo’s dismissal of Henriques off the third ball of the final over and his run out of Turner at the bowler’s end as Dan Christian failed to force his last ball away, summed up the control the WI bowlers had maintained.
The Windies are a unit finally beginning to hit their straps. And Gayle’s awakening was an ominous sign of what might be yet to come in the months ahead.
Summarised scores:
Australia 141-6, 20 overs (Moises Henriques 33, Aaron Finch 30; Hayden Walsh 2/18)
vs West Indies 142-4, 14.5 overs (Chris Gayle 67, Nicholas Pooran 32 n.o.; Riley Meredith 3/48)
---West Indies won by six wickets.
Man-of-Match: Chris Gayle