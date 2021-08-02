Trinidad and Tobago’s Tyra Gittens capped off her Olympic debut with a creditable tenth place finish in the finals of the women’s long jump at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.
In a highly stacked field which showcased the likes of 2012 Olympic champion and Rio 2016 silver medallist Britney Reese of the United States, Serbia’s Ivana Spanovic, bronze medallist in Rio, and reigning World champion Malaika Mihambo of Germany, Gittens, who advanced to the final with the ninth best jump in Saturday’s qualifying round, opened with a distance of 6.30 metres.
She improved to be sitting eight of the 12 finalists with a second effort of 6.60m but could not improve further with what would be her third and final attempt, disturbing the sand at 6.53m to eventually finish in tenth and missing out on the three additional jumps afforded the top eight.
The event turned into a fierce battle between Reese, Nigeria’s Ese Brume, and Mihambo, who had best efforts of 6.97m, 6.97m and 6.95m, respectively, and were the main medal contenders among the eight that had earned the three additional jumps.
Brume moved into the gold medal position on her fourth effort with a distance of 6.88m to break the deadlock with Reese. The American responded with 6.87m to put herself in second as Mihambo fouled on her fourth attempt.
Round 5 saw Reese push Brume down to second, leaping 6.95 as both Brume and Mihambo fouled on their attempts.
However, the drama heightened when Mihambo dropped a 7.0m distance on her final jump to put herself atop the field. Reese couldn’t respond, putting down 6.84m on her final attempt to temporarily grab ahold of silver via her 6.95m effort earlier, pending the final jump by Brume.
The Nigerian however, could only conjure up a 6.90m effort, which was good enough for bronze.
Mihambo, has now added an Olympic title to her World title.