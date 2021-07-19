CONCACAF Gold Cup Guatemala Trinidad Soccer

Trinidad and Tobago defender Aubrey David (2), midfielder Reon Moore (13) and Marcus Joseph (9) celebrate a goal by Moore in the first half of a CONCACAF Gold Cup Group A, Round 3 soccer match against Guatemala, Sunday, July 18, 2021, in Frisco, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

 Tony Gutierrez

You win some, you lose some, and sometimes you get a stalemate. 

Trinidad and Tobago did not get the win last night, ending their 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Central American rivals Guatemala at the Toyota stadium, Frisco, Texas. 

Still it was not too bad a tournament for T&T interim head coach Angus Eve, whose five-match Gold Cup run included victories over French Guiana and Montserrat, stalemates against giants Mexico and Guatemala and a single 2-0 loss to El Salvador. However, there was the sense that T&T let one get away last night. 

Goal-scorer Reon Moore agreed. 

"I think we could have done better. Happy for the goal, but I think we could have come out with the victory," he said. 

T&T could only have moved onto the quarter-final stage with full points and a wide margin of victory against Guatemala, combined with Mexico losing to El Salvador. Mexico won 1-0, while the Soca Warriors just held on at the end, after looking comfortable for most of the night. 

Defence Force striker Moore (12th)  banged in Alvin Jones' sumptuous through ball from the right side for the opening goal, while Gerardo Gordillo  (77th) rose high to head Guatemala level in the 78th minute from a corner-kick. 

Eve chose a peculiar starting line-up again, leaving regulars Kevin Molino, Ryan Telfer and goalkeeper Nicklas Frenderup on the bench. He was also forced to bring in youngster Jesse Williams as a late change after Neveal Hackshaw 'was injured in the warm-up. Guatemala appeared to play their full team except for including Kenderson Navarro, the nervous debuting goalkeeper.  

Navarro conceded his first international goal when Moore calmly stroked a low left-footer to the far corner. Jesse Williams’ long-range shot also forced the 19-year-old Navarro to concede a corner and Andre Fortune just failed to curl in Moore's pass to the back post past the half hour mark, as T&T went close again after controlling most of the first half. 

The Soca Warriors had 55 per cent possession and effectively shut off the wide positions which Guatemala were intent on penetrating. Missing though, was that raw intensity and T&T never looked a team still with an outside chance of getting to the quarter-finals, but rather one preferring to manage the game before them. The approach simply backfired. 

El Salvador only got their first shot on goal in the 60th minute when keeper Philip turned aside Rudy Barnento’s long-range effort. Midfielder Jorge Aparicio also got close with 20 minutes to go, when forcing Phillip into a low save, as a continually disappointing Andre Fortune turned his back on the shot. 

Eve , though, was very conservative with his substitutions and by the time he began making them, the Soca Warriors had lost control. It was therefore no surprise when Guatemala pulled level and with a little luck might have won.  

Jones, though, almost clinched it for T&T with a few minutes left, when his tremendous long-distance free-kick came off the crossbar. 

TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO: Marvin Phillip (Captain); Alvin Jones, Aubrey David, Mekeil Williams, Triston Hodge, Noah Powder,.Reon Moore, Hashim Arcia,.Andre Fortune II,.Marcus Joseph, Jesse Williams 

Substitutes: Nicklas Frenderup (GK), Adrian Foncette (GK), Jelani Peters, Curtis Gonzales, Radanfah Abu Bakr, Ryan Telfer, Kevin Molino, Isaiah Lee, Justin Garcia, Ross Russell Jr, Duane Muckette, Neveal Hackshaw , Jesse Williams. 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+7
GRAVES IN THE SEA

GRAVES IN THE SEA

In April of this year, a 17-year-old girl named Aicha got into a boat with 58 men, women and children in the west African country of Mauritania, and set off for Europe.

Within two days, their food and water were done.

On the fourth day, the fuel for the engines had run out.

The boat began drifting in the unforgiving Atlantic Ocean, with no land or ship in sight.

People began screaming out for water. A human can only survive without it for three days.

D-DAY FOR DOUBLES

D-DAY FOR DOUBLES

AFTER almost three months of lockdown, food businesses will reopen today and many are expected to flock to their favourite restaurants and roadside vendors to satisfy their cravings.

Today, all food establishments will reopen for business for takeaway, curbside and drive-through services only.

+3
CONFESSION OF A WIFE KILLER

CONFESSION OF A WIFE KILLER

Last Tuesday afternoon, when prisoners at the Maximum Security Prison in Arouca were let out of their cells to get dinner, inmate Basil Gobin stayed behind.

In the ten minutes his cellmates took to return, Gobin attempted suicide in his cell.

Officers tried to save him, Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan told the Express last Friday.

11 years in a bed

11 years in a bed

Rickson Pancham left home on his feet for the last time 11 years ago. He remembers it well, the morning of December 3, 2010.

That afternoon, the then-construction worker would board the back seat of a friend’s car for a ride home, minutes before it was hit by an oncoming vehicle that left him pinned in the wreckage for hours.

Youths hooked on ‘screen time’

Youths hooked on ‘screen time’

Prolonged and repeated Covid-19 lockdowns continue to cause problems for young people, but one of the less mentioned issues caused by the pandemic is the fact that young people are becoming increasingly hooked on “screen time”.

Recommended for you