Former national cyclist Michael Phillips is not happy with the way the rules were applied in Nicholas Paul’s match sprint quarter-final ride against Russia’s Denis Dmitriev.
Paul, who comfortably won the first of their best of three ride-off, seemed to have booked his place in the semi-final until the officials ruled he had come out of the sprinter’s lane.
They ordered a third ride which Dmitriev won, but only after Paul had nearly collided with his back wheel, a move which the officials also reviewed, but ruled in favour of the Russian.
“If there is a rider to the right of you that is passing, they look at it as hindering the rider’s progress. It may be considered to be dangerous,” Phillips told the Express.
However, speaking from his years of international experience, the former kilometre time trial and sprint rider said: ”Knowing the nature of the beast, and the country he was up against, a protest was coming. To me that was predictable.”
However, Phillips said of Paul’s repelling of Dmitriev on the home stretch:”I don’t think it was a drastic manoeuvre but he drifted out of the lane. Whether or not he would have impeded the progress of the other rider was highly debatable.”
He said the rule governing such an infraction was “open to interpretation.”
Phillips also took issue with an incident in the third and deciding ride when Paul aborted his attempt to overtake Dmitriev on the final turn.
“The Russian cyclist started to crowd him going into the corner,” Phillips said. “When you are outside the sprint lane, unless you are a clear bicycle length ahead of the rider on the inside, you cannot enter that sprinters’ lane according to the rules.”
UCI rule 3.2.44 states: A rider passing on the right of his opponent, who is in the sprinters’ lane, may not crowd him or cause him suddenly to reduce speed.
“The fact that the Russian cyclist did and there was a collision of wheels, the same benefit of the doubt about whether Nicholas was impeded by the actions of another rider, was clearly not consistent with the previous decision,” Phillips contended.
The former Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation president went further, saying: ”If Nicholas had done the same ride that the Russian had done to him, I would have said there was no doubt that Nicholas would have been disqualified. I have never seen a world record holder and somebody who has qualified in the top four not being given the benefit of the rule.”
Asked whether Paul’s focus could have been affected in the third ride after being penalised, Phillips said: ”Yes. As an athlete, it’s not just the rider you’re competing against (in the third ride), you’re competing against the officials and I can see that coming into his mind.
“When you get to the third ride, I don’t think you’re ready for that. It is a common thing that a decision like that would affect a rider.”
Paul went on to finish sixth overall after finishing second in the race for fifth to eighth.
But Phillips hopes Paul uses the experience in Tokyo to his advantage.
“My hope is that he looks at this, he understands what he’s up against and I hope it motivates him to make it astoundingly clear as to who the best rider is.”