Terry Fenwick’s debut match as Trinidad and Tobago senior football coach ended in a heavy 7-0 defeat against the United States in Orlando on Sunday night.
With a squad made up largely of overseas-based players, T&T were outplayed in all aspects of the game against a USA team without their overseas stars.
Paul Arriola, Jesus Ferreira and Jonathan Lewis all scored twice for the Americans in the friendly international.
The US were on the scoresheet early, with Lewis and Ferreira both finding the net inside the first ten minutes.
Arriola extended the Americans’ advantage just past 20 minutes when he struck a first-time shot past goalkeeper Adrian Foncette.
The hosts continued to dominate and ended the first half 4-0 up when Arriola got his second following a pass from Ferreira.
After the restart, USA captain Aaron Long set up goal number five, heading the ball back across goal for Miles Robinson to find the net.
Lewis then got the sixth, after cutting in from the left flank and beating Foncette. And shortly after the hour mark, Ferreira completed the scoring.
A tough night for the visitors was made even worse when they spurned the chance to pull a goal back when Alvin Jones missed from the penalty spot in the 65th minute.
The “Soca Warriors” are preparing for the start of their CONCACAF World Cup qualifying programme against Guyana on March 25.