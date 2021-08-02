Trinidad and Tobago’s Jereem Richards easily advanced to the semi-final round of the men’s 200 metres at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, clocking 20.52 seconds in winning Heat 2 of the opening round of the event on Monday.
With the top three earning advancing automatically to the next round, South Africa’s Shaun Maswanganyi, 20.58, and Taymir Burnet of the Netherlands, 20.60, captured the other two automatic spots.
Kyle Greaux was not as fortunate as Richards. He finished fourth in Heat 3 in a time of 20.77. The top three spots were occupied by Qatar’s Femi Ogunode (20.37), Ramil Guliyev of Turkey (20.54), and Canada’s Andre De Grasse (20.56).
His clocking was also not good enough to see him advance as one of the next fastest time.
USA’s Kenny Bednarek was the fastest of all qualifiers, wining Heat 6 in a quick 20.01 seconds.