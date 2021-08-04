Trinidad and Tobago's Jereem "The Dream" Richards, right, competes against (from left) Canada's Andre De Grasse, Shaun Maswanganyi of South Africa, Eswatini's Sibusiso Matsenjwa, and Kenny Bednarek of the USA, in semi-final action of the men's 200 meters at the Olympic Stadium, Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters / Phil Noble