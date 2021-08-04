Jereem "The Dream" Richards' hopes of an individual medal at the 2020 Olympic Games faded as the final of the men's 200 metres progressed at the Olympic Stadium on Wednesday.
Richards, a 2017 IAAF World Championships 4x400m relay gold medallist and 2018 Commonwealth Games 200m gold medallist, booked his spot in the final when he finished third in the third of three semi-finals on Tuesday, in a time of 20.10 seconds, to advance as one of two 'fastest losers'.
However, despite his best efforts running out of Lane 1, Richards was not able to deliver the challenge needed to put himself in medal contention, finishing eight in a time of 20.39.
Canada's Andre De Grasse captured gold in a new national record time of 19.62 seconds, with the American pair of Kenny Bednarek and Noah Lyles snaring silver and bronze in 19.68 and 19.74, respectively.
Richards still has one final opportunity of securing a medal, as he will be part of the Trinidad and Tobago's men's 4x400 relay unit that will be seeking to improve on the country's bronze medal finish at the 2012 Games in London.