The Trinbago Knight Riders secured their place in the playoffs of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League following their seven-wicket victory against the St Lucia Kings in the final match of the Trinidad leg of the tournament at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba last night.
The win helped TKR move on to 13 points from nine matches which will guarantee them a place in the top two and two chances of reaching the final which will be played in Guyana next week.
Last night, TKR opted to bowl first and restricted the Kings to 167 for three off 20 overs before replying with 169 for three off 18.5, with Man-of-the-Match Mark Deyal stepping up to the plate with his second CPL half-century, 57 off 45 balls.
The left-handed Deyal took the lead following the early loss of Martin Guptill and Nicholas Pooran. He delivered with an array of shots to all parts of the stadium to bolster his reputation in the T20 game and help the home side rally from a somewhat sedate start to reach the their target with seven balls to spare.
Matthew Forde created some problems for Guptill in the first over but the TKR opener survived and made use of the opportunity with a six off Roston Chase in the second over but when the batter tried to repeat the shot in the next over, he was caught on the long on boundary by Peter Hatzoglou for just 16.
That brought Pooran to the crease and he was quickly off the mark with a four off Chase through the covers.
Pooran went after Alzarri Jospeh in the next over, pulling a short ball for four before being caught off a no ball. The left-hander smashed the resulting free-hit over square leg for six but fell off the final ball of the powerplay, caught at cover by Hatzoglou for 15 as TKR slipped to 45 for two
The dismissal of Pooran left the fans somewhat uneasy with boundaries drying up and the batters being pinned down by the Kings spinners Khary Pierre and Sikandar Raza.
But the home crowd rediscovered its voice when Lorcan Tucker an Deyal combined for an 87-run stand for the third wicket to put the hosts on top.
A mis-field gave Deyal another boundary off Raza and the batter added insult to injury with a well-timed shot for four to backward point as TKR reached 88 for two after ten overs.
Deyal continued to take on the bowlers, smashing leg-spinner Hatzoglou for six before hitting Roshon Primus for three boundaries in the next over as he reached his second half-century to put TKR in control of the chase.
But his departure, caught by Hatzoglou on the boundary off Joseph, towards the end caused some nervous moments, with TKR still needing 36 run off 23 balls.
But Tucker and Andre Russell took the hosts over the line.
Tucker ended unbeaten on 38, while Russell scored the winning runs in the penultimate over, smashing Joseph for two sixes and a four to seal the win and finish on 29 off 13 balls.
Earlier, the Kings also struggled to get going with the bat after losing Johnson Charles for 13 in the fourth over.
However Chase combined with Colin Munro (72 not out off 51 balls) to revive the innings with a 76-run second wicket stand.
Chase got off the mark with a cut for four off Jayden Seales while Munro slapped Akeal Hosein down the ground for four before getting two more boundaries off Sunil Narine as the Kings ended six-over Powerplay on 47 for one.
Munro continued the take on the TKR spinners, who he would be very familiar with having spent a few seasons with the Caribbean Knights.
He punished Hosein with a four to deep backward square to take his team past 50 with the “Sea of Red” much more sedate than they were 24 hours prior, when TKR dominated the Tallawahs with the ball.
The New Zealand batter, Munro survived an lbw review from left-arm wrist spinner Waqar Salamkheil as the Kings reached 78 for one at the half-way mark.
Chase then slapped a six off Salamkheil over deep midwicket after the bowler had an unsuccessful review for caught behind the ball before.
But the left-arm wrist-spinner built some pressure with four dot balls to Chase before the batter tried the slog sweep and got a top edge to Seales at short backward point for 32, ending the threatening second wicket partnership.
At the other end, Munro reached his 50 off 38 balls and used his familiarity with his former team-mates to his advantage as the Kings progressed to 116 for three after 16 overs.
Sean Williams finished the innings with a bang for the Kings with a six and a four off Andre Russell in the penultimate over and two fours off Ali Khan in the final one, but the total wasn’t enough to stop TKR, who have now won three games on the trot and will head to Guyana for their final group stage match and the subsequent playoffs on a high.
Summarised scores:
St Lucia Kings 167-3 (20 overs) (Colin Munro 72 n.o., Sean Williams 34 n.o., Roston Chase 32; Waqar Salamkheil 1/23, Jayden Seales 1/23, Sunil Narine 1/32)
vs Trinbago Knight Riders 169-3 (18.5 overs) (Mark Deyal 57, Lorcan Tucker 38 n.o., Andre Russell 29 n.o.; Alzarri Joseph 2/42)
- TKR won by seven wickets.