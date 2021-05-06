When defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders begin their quest for an unprecedented fifth Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title, they will be without the talismanic Dwayne (DJ) Bravo.
Bravo, who played exclusively with TKR since the CPL was launched in 2013 and who captained the team to three of their four titles, requested a move for the upcoming edition.
In a statement Bravo said,""At this stage of my career I needed a new challenge, which is to work with the young talent for the benefit of Cricket West Indies."
TKR's management granted his wish and he was traded to the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots, with the Patriots sending Denesh Ramdin to TKR.
The West Indies all-rounder has performed reasonably well with both bat and ball, scoring 965 runs and snaring 106 wickets in 79 matches.
However, in announcing its retention of players for the 2021 season, TKR held on to 13 of the players that saw them play unbeaten en route to clinching the title last year.
The team will be led by Kieron Pollard, Wisden’s leading T20 cricketer in the world, with Colin Munro, Lendl Simmons and Darren Bravo back after fantastic performances last season.
Knight Riders also welcome back Zimbabwean international Sikandar Raza and USA fast bowler Ali Khan, both of whom performed very well in 2020.
Despite struggling with an injury last year, Sunil Narine has been a franchise player and a champion for TKR, and as a result, he has also been retained with the expectation that he will return to his best this season.
Additionally, with a strong contingent of young Trinidadian players rounding out their squad, TKR will be hoping to carry their outstanding form into the 2021 season.
The champions have four more spots to fill on their roster, and these will be confirmed in the coming weeks.
Action in the 2021 season bowls off at Warner Park in St Kitts from August 28.
Players retained by TKR: Kieron Pollard, Colin Munro, Sunil Narine, Darren Bravo, Lendl Simmons, Khary Pierre, Sikanda Raza, Anderson Phillip, Tion Webster, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales and Ali Khan, with Denesh Ramdin coming across from the Patriots.