Former men’s national senior football coach, Russell Latapy, has tendered his resignation as head coach of Barbados senior men’s football team.
This announcement came via a release from the Barbados Football Association (BFA) on Monday.
On its website, the BFA stated that Latapy had made the decision to officially step away as Tridents’ head coach.
“After much discussion, Russell has decided to tender his resignation as Head Coach of the Senior Men’s National team with immediate effect,” said BFA President Randy Harris.
“On behalf of the BFA, we extend our sincere thanks to Mr. Latapy for his service to football in Barbados. We are grateful to have had Russell as part of our management and leadership team and we wish him and his family every success in the future.”
Harris said the BFA will commence the search for a new coach and will continue to guide the growth of local and national football through various developmental initiatives aimed at all levels of football.
“We remain committed to launching the official return to football in Barbados in August with the Republic Cup and Women’s Super League and will provide further details about these tournaments next month.”
Latapy became the subject of heavy criticism after Barbados lost all three group matches in the 2022-2023 Concacaf Nations League.
In June Latapy was appointed Trinidad and Tobago’s senior football coach, replacing Colombia’s Francisco Maturana, who resigned on April of that year.
In his first game as head coach, Trinidad and Tobago’s Soca Warriors narrowly lost 3-2 to Costa Rica in a 2010 World Cup qualifying fixture at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port of Spain.
He would be fired by the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association on January 13, 2011, after the national team failed to qualify for the 2011 Concacaf Gold Cup.