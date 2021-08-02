Trinidad and Tobago (TTO) will not have a representative in the men's 400 metres final of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, scheduled for Thursday, as Deon Lendore, Machel Cedenio and Dwight St Hillaire all failed to advance out of the semi-final round on Monday.
With the first two advancing automatically to the final, Lendore finished fourth in the first of three semi-finals, in a time of 44.93 seconds, with Kirani James of Grenada (43.88) and Colombia's Anthony Zambrano (43.93) booking their place in the final.
Lendore was in line to advance as one of the next two fastest times but Liemarvin Bonevacia of the Netherlands (44.62) and Botswana's Isaac Makwala, who finished third in the third semi-final, grabbed those two spots.
Cedenio did not produce his customary battling finishes, coming home seventh in the second semis in 45.86. USA's Michael Cherry (44.44) and Christopher Taylor of Jamaica (44.92), finished one-two to advance automatically.
Running the third and final semis, Dwight St Hillaire also finished seventh, clocking 45.58 seconds. Steven Gardiner of the Baahamas (44.14) and the USA's Michael Norman (44.52), advanced as the two automatic qualifiers.
Team TTO will be in action later today with Tyra Gittens contesting the women's long jump final, scheduled for 9.50 p.m. local time.
Tomorrow, Jereem Richards and Kyle Greaux will contest the opening round of the men's 200 metres, while Keshorn Walcott will be seeking to earn his third consecutive Olympic javelin medal when he lines up in the men's javelin qualification event.
Team TTO's schedule
Monday, 9.50pm – Tyra Gittens, Athletics, Women’s Long Jump, Final (dependent on qualification)
Monday, 10.05pm – Jereem Richards, Kyle Greaux, Athletics, Men’s 200m, Round 1
Tuesday, 7.50am – Jereem Richards, Kyle Greaux, Athletics, Men’s 200m, Semifinals (dependent on qualification)
Tuesday, 8.05pm – Keshorn Walcott, Athletics, Men’s Javelin, Qualification