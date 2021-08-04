Nicholas Paul’s performance in qualifying and his progress to the 1/8 finals of the sprint, has the local cycling community thinking about a medal at the Tokyo Olympics.
Paul, the world record holder, produced a 9.316-second clocking to be the fourth fastest qualifier after the Flying 200 metres phase of the competition. It was a performance that hugely impressed former national cyclist Michael Phillips.
“NIcholas’ performance - 9.3 at sea level is astonishing. Only a handful of riders in the history of cycling have done that kind of time,” he said. Paul’s world record of 9.100 was achieved at altitude.
Paul’s compatriot Kwesi Browne also raised eyebrows in qualifying when he clocked a personal best 9.966 but could not progress to the ride-offs.
However, Phillips, also a former president of the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation said: “For our population to have two riders going under ten seconds, that is nuts!”
Browne however, is a keirin specialist, and Phillips said the good time in the sprints could augur well for him in his pet event.
“The tactics of the keirin are different. Once you are riding below ten seconds, you are a contender in the keirin. He is a brave rider,” Phillips noted.
Phillips also sees a podium finish as being a good possibility for Paul.
“The match sprint is something where anything can play off, but it is by no means going to surprise me if we get our first medal at the Olympics in cycling.”
Current Cycling Federation president Rowena Williams is even more confident of a medal from Paul.
“We didn’t expect anything different,” she said of the performance in qualifying and he early rounds. It was a result that we were expecting. Very happy that he has continued to put on his A game. Nothing short of what as expected.”
The TTCF president was also “very happy” that Browne achieved a personal best. “That is greatly appreciated,” she said. “ I would have expected him to be in the 1//32 (finals). That didn’t work out but we are looking forward to the keirin because that is his main event.”
Both Paul and Browne have been based at the World Cycling Centre in Switzerland in the lead-up to the Games under the guidance of Scotsman Craig McClean, a former Olympic sprinter himself, who also competed regularly in Trinidad and Tobago.