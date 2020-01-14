Trinidadian sprinter Michelle Lee Ahye has been banned for two-years by the World Athletics Disciplinary Tribunal.
The ban, announced by the Athletes Integrity Unit on Tuesday, means that Ahye will not compete in the Tokyo Olympics this year.
The ban, which took effect from April 19 last year, was issued against Ahye for missing three drug tests within a 12 month period according to International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) regulations.
Before a disciplinary tribunal hearing of the IAAF, Ahye was found guilty of ‘whereabouts failures’ according to the IAAF’s Anti-Doping Rules for missing three drug tests on June 23, 2018, February 23, 2019; and April 19, 2019.
In a 22-page ruling by disciplinary tribunal the panel noted that there was no challenge to the fact that the first two of those missed tests constituted breaches of the IAAF Anti-Doping Rules.
However, regarding the third test, Ahye’s explanation was that she did not hear the doorbell ring, nor the knocking of the Doping Control Office when he went to home at Texas, USA that morning.
Ahye is the country’s reigning national 100 metres champion.
At the Rio Olympics in 2016, she placed sixth in the 100 metres and 200 metres sprints.
The next year at the World Championships in London placed sixth in the 100 metres sprint.