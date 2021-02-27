There was no stopping the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force juggernaut in the CG Insurance Super50 final. Lendl Simmons slammed his second century of the tournament to set up his team’s massive 152-run victory over the Guyana Jaguars to lift the Sir Clive Lloyd trophy at Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua on Saturday night.
After watching the Red Force chase successfully in all of the previous matches in the tournament, Jaguars’ skipper Leon Johnson felt it was time to put the T&T batting out of their comfort zone by sending them in to bat first. But the decision was exactly what Kieron Pollard and company were expecting as they posted an imposing 362 for five with Simmons amassing a superbly controlled 146 off 145 balls with 15 fours and seven massive sixes.
Simmons and opening partner Evin Lewis, who struck 57 off 53 balls (three fours and four sixes), set the tone of the match with a dominating 121-run opening stand in the first 20 overs.
Simmons and Darren Bravo (47 off 52) then had a 100-run second wicket stand before Nicholas Pooran, Pollard and Denesh Ramdin came in towards the end with bats blazing to ensure they got well past the 300-run mark.
Pooran blasted 39 off 15 balls with three fours and four sixes while Pollard slammed 26 off 16 and Ramdin 27 not out off 18 to bat the Jaguars out of the match.
With the job done with the bat, the Red Force bowlers took centre stage, with the new ball pairing of Ravi Rampaul and Anderson Phillip doing the early damage.
Phillip struck in the third over, removing Tevin Imlach lbw for five, then Rampaul had the dangerous Shimron Hetmyer caught behind by wicketkeeper Denesh Ramdin for 20 as he tried a poorly executed cut shot and Guyana slipped to 40 for two.
Jayden Seales then joined in the fun. The Red Force opted to go for a third pacer in the starting XI and that decision paid dividend early with Seales removing Chandrapaul Hemraj with his first delivery before Rampaul sent back Leon Johnson for a duck as the Jaguars dug themselves into a hole at 44 for four in the eighth over.
Seales struck again in his second over to account for Christopher Barnwell for five as Guyana's top order crashed quickly.
The Jaguars never recovered to challenge for the win but they did make sure the Red Force put in an honest day’s work. Raymon Reifer rallied with the lower order to score a career-best 97 not out but it was too little too late as the Jaguars were eventually dismissed for 210, with Rampaul grabbing four for 52 and Seales taking three for 40.
In contrast to the Guyana innings the Red Force batsmen were confident and dominated everything Johnson threw at them.
It didn’t take long for Simmons to get going, smashing consecutive sixes down the ground off slow bowler Kevin Sinclair, as well as paddle- sweeping for four in the 5th over while Lewis smashed left-arm pacer Reifer for a boundary through the covers and a six pulled over the square leg boundary as the Red Force openers signalled their intent.
Shepherd was targeted for most of the carnage, with Simmons hitting the pacer down the ground for a huge six which he followed with another sweep for four.
Lewis was brutal against Sinclair, pulling the spinner for a six over deep midwicket as he raced to 50 before holing out to Barnwell off the bowling of slow left-armer Gudakesh Motie, but there was no slowing down for the Red Force.
Bravo also scored quickly, sweeping Veerasammy Permaul for four before hitting him for a straight six to take T&T past 200 in the 34th over.
He also took on Shepherd, hitting the pacer for a straight six and four through the covers before he departed in the 39th over.
This is when Simmons and new batsman Pooran stepped on the gas with the final nine overs going for 141 runs.
Pooran smacked Raymon Reifer for three sixes in one over and the hit Shepherd for two fours and a six before Shepherd got his man, caught by Motie for 39.
Shepherd also got Simmons towards the end of the innings but by that time, the damage was already done.
Summarised scores:
RED FORCE 362-5 (Lendl Simmons 146, Evin Lewis 57, Darren Bravo 47, Nicholas Pooran 39, Kieron Pollad 23, Denesh Ramdin 27 n.o.; Romario Shepherd 2/105)
vs JAGUARS 210 (43.5 overs) (Raymon Reifer 97 n.o., Gudakesh Motie 28; Ravi Rampaul 4/52, Anderson Phillip 2/40, Jayden Seales 3/40)
—T&T won by 152 runs