Shamfa cudjoe

Shamfa Cudjoe, Minister of Sport and Community Development.

The Ministry of Sport and Community Development (MSCD) provided a financial boost to the athletes that will be representing Trinidad and Tobago the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games, to the tune of $2.8 million

On handing over the cheque to the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee on Friday, the MSCD said it remains robustly committed to Trinidad and Tobago’s (TeamTTO’s) Olympic quest.

The exact amount of the cheque was TT$2,795,348.89.  

Sport and Community Development Minister, Shamfa Cudjoe, who congratulated the athletes and technical staff on their resolute commitment, said that 'against the backdrop of COVID-19, to see athletes remain optimistic and shine their light in a time of darkness, is beautiful.

"This is why I am pleased to be part of this sport fraternity, to witness the strength and resilience of our athletes,” Cudjoe said.

She further added that continuing the athletes’ preparation is “part of getting through COVID-19 together,” and thanked the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Sport and Community Development personnel responsible for making the funding a reality.

TTOC's president, Brian Lewis, expressed his gratitude to the MSCD for its financial support, and assured that the delegation of 43 athletes and 32 officials “will manage the funds that have been entrusted with them prudently,” reiterating their responsibility to the taxpayers of Trinidad and Tobago.

The MSCD wished all athletes the very best in their pursuit of success.

The Olympic Games is scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8th, 2021.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

‘Communication’ problem blamed for doctors rotation row

‘Communication’ problem blamed for doctors rotation row

A “communication” problem resulted in the imbroglio over doctors being rotated out of the Couva Hospital, North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) chief executive officer Davlin Thomas said yesterday.

In a phone interview with the Express, he said meetings will be held with the doctors to ensure there are no further communication issues and patient care continues to be a priority.

+2
Grisly mystery

Grisly mystery

AS the white pirogue drifted in the waters just off Belle Garden in Tobago early yesterday morning, fishermen working nearby knew something was wrong.

What they saw in the small vessel stunned them.

Fourteen bodies, all of them male, along with a skull and other skeletal remains, were piled inside the vessel as it floated four miles off Belle Garden, police confirmed.

The bodies were all clad in tracksuits and green rain jackets and were severely decomposed, police investigators said.

...18 more deaths, 633 new cases recorded

...18 more deaths, 633 new cases recorded

Another 18 people have died from Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health reported the deaths in its daily update yesterday evening.

Further details on the ministry’s website stated that the persons were as follows:

• seven elderly males with co-morbidities

• two elderly females with co-morbidities

Thank you, T&T

Thank you, T&T

Kind-hearted citizens, among them politicians, attorneys and business people, have responded to Abigail Pollard’s cry for help to feed her hungry children.

By midday yesterday, mere hours after the Express published her ­story, Pollard said she had received six hampers and pledges of food, electronic devices and other assistance for her children.

PNM stalwart dies from Covid

PNM stalwart dies from Covid

The People’s National Movement (PNM) was plunged into mourning yesterday with the death of party stalwart Joycelyn Bodden from Covid-19.

Bodden was described as a “committed and selfless” soldier who was the PNM’s longest-serving welfare officer.

Bodden, a pillar in the PNM who was in her 70s, passed away at the Couva Hospital at 2 a.m. yesterday.