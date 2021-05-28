The Ministry of Sport and Community Development (MSCD) provided a financial boost to the athletes that will be representing Trinidad and Tobago the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games, to the tune of $2.8 million
On handing over the cheque to the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee on Friday, the MSCD said it remains robustly committed to Trinidad and Tobago’s (TeamTTO’s) Olympic quest.
The exact amount of the cheque was TT$2,795,348.89.
Sport and Community Development Minister, Shamfa Cudjoe, who congratulated the athletes and technical staff on their resolute commitment, said that 'against the backdrop of COVID-19, to see athletes remain optimistic and shine their light in a time of darkness, is beautiful.
"This is why I am pleased to be part of this sport fraternity, to witness the strength and resilience of our athletes,” Cudjoe said.
She further added that continuing the athletes’ preparation is “part of getting through COVID-19 together,” and thanked the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Sport and Community Development personnel responsible for making the funding a reality.
TTOC's president, Brian Lewis, expressed his gratitude to the MSCD for its financial support, and assured that the delegation of 43 athletes and 32 officials “will manage the funds that have been entrusted with them prudently,” reiterating their responsibility to the taxpayers of Trinidad and Tobago.
The MSCD wished all athletes the very best in their pursuit of success.
The Olympic Games is scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8th, 2021.