Heartbreak!
It's the only word that could sum up Nicholas Paul's experience in his Olympic quarterfinal loss in the men's cycling sprint event at the Izu Velodrome in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday.
The Trinidad and Tobago flying 200 metres world record holder had look extremely good in breezing his way through the rounds, having won his 1/32 and 1/16 rounds yesterday, before dispatching Japan's Yuta Wakimoto in their 1/8 ride-off to advance to the quarterfinals.
Paul, who won both the first and second rides against Rio 2016 bronze medallist Denis Dimitriev of Russia, thought he had booked his semi-final berth only to be relegated in the second ride for an infringement picked up by the commissaires, which apparently both riders were unaware of.
That decision meant a third ride was required to decide who advances, and Paul, apparently unsettled by the decision, allowed his Russian opponent to get the jump on him and he could not recover. In mounting his challenge, Paul almost touched Dimitriev's back wheel and pulled out of the sprint to the line.
Paul was considered one of Trinidad and Tobago's strongest medal prospect at Tokyo 2020.