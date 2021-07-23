aussies

Members of the Australian touring party leave the Kensington Oval in Barbados after the second CG Insurance One Day International against the West Indies was suspended on Thursday. Photo courtesy Cricinfo.

The suspended One-Day International series between West Indies and Australia is set to resume on Saturday and conclude on Monday.

This was announced late Friday by Cricket West Indies following meetings with Cricket Australia (CA), after earlier discussions with the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) and the Government of Barbados medical officials.

The second ODI, which was suspended on Thursday because of a positive Covid-19 test for a non-playing member of the West Indies squad, will now continue at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, with Australia having won the toss and elected to bat at Kensington Oval.

Originially, the third and final match of the series was scheduled to be played on Saturday. That game will now be played on Monday.

CWI president Ricky Skerritt confirmed Friday: “We are happy to be able to announce the restart of the CG Insurance ODI series at Kensington Oval tomorrow. We want to thank our counterparts at CA for their co-operation in this matter as we look to get the games going again.

"Special thanks to our CEO Johnny Grave, Chairman of Cricket Australia, Earl Eddings, his CEO Nick Hockley along with our respective medical and operations teams. I appreciate the crucial role of the BCA and the Government of Barbados for working closely with CWI to ensure everything is in place for resuming the series.

"It has been a challenging two days and we have worked very swiftly and safely, following all the established medical protocols, to make sure that all necessary precautions are in place to ensure that we can go-ahead to resume play safely, tomorrow. We will continue to monitor the situation and respond accordingly.”

On Thursday, the second CG Insurance ODI was suspended after the toss, due to the positive Covid-19 test.

All members of the West Indies and Australia teams and coaching staff, as well as match officials, event staff and TV production crew were immediately tested for the virus back at the hotel with everyone isolated in their rooms until all 152 persons returned negative results.

The CG Insurance ODI Series forms part of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) ODI Super League where both teams are aiming to win points towards securing automatic qualification for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

