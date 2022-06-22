Trinidad and Tobago's Under-20 men's footballers need at least a point against Suriname this evening to advance to the knockout stages of the 2022 CONCACAF Men’s Under-20 Championship, having fallen 5-0 to defending champions Mexico, late Tuesday night.
T&T meet Suriname at Francisco Morazán in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, from 6 p.m. A point will be enough to see the junior Soca Warriors to the knockout round, where they are likely to meet either of hosts Honduras, Costa Rica or Jamaica.
T&T head coach Angus Eve knows his team can advance to the knockout phase with a draw tonight, but wants to win the game against Suriname.
"We are not going to think with that kind of mindset. We want to win the game and go into the (knockout) rounds on a high," stated Eve.
"We going into the Suriname game very positive and trying to get a result out of the game because we are still in third-place," added Eve. "When we got here, the first goal was to get out of the group and see what we could do after that. That destiny is still in our hands."
Four different players found the back of the net as Mexico comfortably whipped T&T to pick up a second win. Antonio Leone opened the scoring in the 28’ before Bryan Gonzalez made it 2-0 (45+2) at halftime.
Goals from Esteban Lozano in the 48’ and 80’ sandwiched a Jonathan Perez item in the 53’, in another convincing win for the Mexicans.
T&T looked good going forward, but weak defensively. Early on, both Noah Roka and Real Gill came close to scoring for T&T, before some vulnerable defending saw Antonio Leone poke the ball in from a corner-kick for 1-0.
Mexico led 2-0 at the interval after Gonzalez stabbed home a close-up goal after Jonathan Perez's run through T&T up the right flank. The third goal came via the penalty spot, from Esteban Lozano, after defender Jaheim Joseph put in a wrestling tackle on his opponent.
Perez was unmarked when finishing a left-side cross with a close-up volley to make it 4-0 and Lozano had another free look at T&T goalkeeper Jaheim Wickham for his team's fifth goal, courtesy a low shot.
"We thought we could have got something out of the game because the way we started for the first 35 minutes we were really in the game," Eve noted. "We were restricting them to hitting the long ball and flicking them on and we were dealing with that adequately."
Eve believes the Mexicans adapted better to the muddy conditions and exploited the spaces in the T&T team.
"I thought the difference in the game is that one team used the conditions better than the other team," assessed Eve, adding, "Sometimes we showed our inexperience in some of our play, in which we gave up some sloppy goals tonight again. It is a work in progress with the kids."
Mexico's El Tricolor have now booked a spot in the knockout round of 16 teams and finish preliminary play today against Haiti, while T&T (one point) will hope to build on its opening 4-4 draw with Haiti with a win against Suriname, who are without a point after going down 10-0 to Mexico in their opening match.
Meanwhile, Haiti (four points) used a strong second half to put the clamps down on Suriname 3-0 to secure a first Group F win on Tuesday at the Estadio Morazan.
Suriname looked a very improved team and started well. They had two shots hit the woodwork in the first half, but the second half saw Haiti come into their own and it was 1-0 in the 48’ when Stevenson Jeudy thumped home a header.
A Suriname red card in the 53’ opened things up even more for Haiti and 'Les Grenadiers' took full advantage, with Jeudy scoring his tournament-leading fourth goal in the 59’ before Adelson Belizaire capped off things in the 63’.