A booming Jason Holder six ended the first CG T20 International against Sri Lanka in West Indies’ favour, with 47 balls to spare Wednesday night.
Kieron Pollard’s side won by four wickets. But those bare facts don’t come close to describing a crazy, crazy game of cricket at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua.
A hat-trick from Akila Dananjaya in one over, six sixes from Pollard in Dananjaya’s next, the dropping of Jason Holder off Dananjaya with six wickets already down and Holder’s own super spell when Sri Lanka batted made for a riveting contest to open the three-match series.
Seemingly powering to a comfortable win at 52 without loss after 3.2 overs of the Powerplay, the Windies were nearly brought to their knees by the each-way spin of Dananjaya (4-0-62-3) and Wanindu Hasaranga (4-0-12-3) as they chased 131 for victory. They eventually finished on 134 for six.
Evin Lewis’ fairly casual dismissal for 28, started the bacchanal, with Dananjaya trapping Chris Gayle lbw and having Nicholas Pooran fishing at one that turned away and edging to wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella off successive balls.
But then out walked Pollard to join the spectating Lendl Simmons (26, 15 balls) at 52 for three, which quickly became 62 for four when Hasaranga won an lbw verdict against Simmons.
There were plenty of overs left but captain Polly decided attacking the spinners on the small ground was the the wisest course, the best defence.
So in Danajaya’s next over he went for broke.
A slightly mist-timed swing over midwicket started the carnage, and a whip off his pads over the ropes in the same region ended an onslaught on both sides of the pitch that made Pollard only the third player to hit six sixes in an over in international cricket off the same bowler. It was Garry Sobers revisited, T20 style.
After the last one cleared the ropes, the WI skipper met Holder in mid-pitch and took a bow. It was Man-of-the-Match stuff, except that Hasaranga effected another turn in the game when he won an lbw verdict against Pollard. The score then was 101 for five. It was only the seventh over.
Hasaranga then set up his own potential hat-trick, being the beneficiary of an lbw decision against Fabian Allen which - had the Windies not wasted reviews on the dismissals of Simmons and Pollard earlier - might well have been overturned by DRS.
Holder, having set the game up for the Windies when he bowled, now found himself having to do another job for the team.
Had Ashen Bandara held the straightforward catch he offered when he pulled at Dananjaya, he would have failed.
But taking advantage of that let-off, Holder and Dwayne Bravo, saw off the spinners and returned some sanity to proceedings with their unbroken stand of 33.
Pollard’s ball-smacking in a crisis was hard to overlook. But with Holder, 29 not out (24 balls) to go with a miserly spell could easily have won the Man-of-the-Match award himself.
Earlier, Pollard would have been pleased with an efficient bowling effort.
All the men used got a wicket, including debutant off-spinner Kevin Sinclair (3-0-26-1), who had Dhanushka Gunathilleke well caught by a lunging Pollard at short midwicket to start the ball rolling.
Fidel Edwards (4-0-29-1) on his return to the side, left-arm seamer Obed McCoy (4-0-25-2), Bravo (4-0-26-1) and Allen (1-0-4-1), shifted around regularly by Pollard, all helped to keep the batsmen in check.
However, the effort in the field was distinguished by Holder’s outstanding four over spell (4-0-19-1).
His stocks as a T20 bowler rose in 2020 and the big man showed why at Coolidge, his changes of pace and use of the yorker were exemplary, especially in the tenth over which altered the course of the innings and the match.
Stylish wicketkeeper/batsman Niroshan Dickwella (33, 29 balls) and Pathum Nissanka (39, 34 balls) were building after the Powerplay (40 for one). But their stand of 51 was then broken when, having frustrated the batsmen with his combination of defensive yorkers and slower short balls, Holder hit Dickwella’s off-stump with a full slower delivery which the batsman completely mis-timed.
The rhythm of the scoring never returned after Dickwella’s departure for 33 (29) balls.
Hasaranga and Dananjaya did a job on the Windies also, but Polly’s power and Holder’s poise settle things down. Eventually.
Summarised scores:
Sri Lanka 131-9, 20 overs (Pathum Nissanka 39,, Niroshan Dickwella 33; Obed McCoy 2/25) Vs West Indies 134-6 (Kieron Pollard 38, Jason Hollder 29 n.o.; Akila Dananjaya 3/62, Wanindu Hasaranga 3/12)
---West Indies won by four wickets