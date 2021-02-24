The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force machine continued to purr in the Super50 Cup, rolling past the Jamaica Scorpions by six wickets in the first semi-final on Wednesday evening and into Saturday’s final.
A victory target of 256 was not big enough to seriously pressure the Red Force batsmen who powered to 256 for four in just 42.1 overs.
Nicholas Pooran (54, 40 balls) got to his first half-century of the tournament with the 12th six of the innings, a dismissive effort off Fabian Allen that ended the match.
The pace was set by the returning Lendl Simmons. Disdainful of the bowling and chirpy with the fielders, he made up for his injury-enforced absence in the last three games with seven fours and three sixes in a 70-ball 68.
A juggling catch by West Indies hero Nkrumah Bonner at long-on in the 25th over ended his innings, but not the misery for skipper Rovman Powell and his bowlers.
Simmons had put on 63 for the first wicket with Evin Lewis (24) , 35 for the second with Darren Bravo (19) and 41 for the fourth with Jason Mohammed (41). But despite all four being back in the dugout with 58 still needed for victory after Odean Smith (7-0-54-2) bowled Mohammed, Pooran and captain Kieron Pollard (36, 18 balls) showed no mercy, getting the remaining runs in 27 balls.
The Scorpions could have helped themselves by holding their catches, especially the one Simmons offered Smith in the deep, second ball of the innings.
But the difference between the teams was how they handled the first part of the match.
Earlier, the Scorpions couldn’t seem to produce the sting in the closing overs to give full value to opener John Campbell’s sheet-anchor effort (88, 131 balls).
Fresh out of quarantine after returning from Bangladesh, the left-hander provided needed stability at the top of the order after Pollard had won the toss and asked the Scorpions to bat.
Put down by Pollard at slip as he drove at Anderson Phillip in the first over, given not out by umpire Gregory Brathwaite on a very confident appeal for a catch to wicketkeeper Pooran off Pollard on 33, and dropped by Mohammed on 80, Campbell battled on until the 46th over when he was unfortunate to be adjudged lbw by umpire Brathwaite to a Ravi Rampaul delivery which seemed to be missing leg-stump. Campbell had got well across, trying to improvise and counter Rampaul who was proving as difficult to get away as a pesky fly.
Giving himself time to settle at the crease, Campbell shared stands of 108 for the second wicket with the smooth, measured, and when he pierced the off-side field, elegant Brandon King (51, 81 balls) and a brisker 58 off nine overs with Andre McCarthy (35, 29 balls).
But the anticipated acceleration never quite came. Campbell couldn’t change gears.
The Scorpions began the final ten overs on 194 for four but managed just 61 in the final phase. That was largely because of the skillful work of the Red Force seamers by the peerless Man-of-the-Match Rampaul (10-0-29-4) and the batsmen’s own limitations.
Veteran he might be, but the big man has mastered the art of death bowling in white ball cricket. His slower balls whether delivered short, full or wide of the stumps proved a source of frustration for the Scorpions batsmen who often tried in vain to heave him away.
Phillip (7-0-41-2) who removed opener Aldaine Thomas via a catch to the keeper in the third over, and later broke the third wicket stand by bowling King was impressive with his directness, while Pollard (7-0-33-0) was at his pace-less, nagging best despite not taking a wicket. The extra spinner picked instead of regular keeper Denesh Ramdin was not really needed in the end, neither was the injured Sunil Narine.
The Red Force bowlers had done the business and the batsmen followed suit.
On to the final.
Summarised scores:
Jamaica Scorpions 255-7, 50 overs (John Campbell 87, Brandon King 58, Andre McCarthy 35; Ravi Rampaul 4/29, Anderson Phillip 2/41)
vs T&T Red Force 256-4, 42.1 overs (Lendl Simmons 68, Nicholas Pooran 54 n.o., Jason Mohammed 41, Kieron Pollard, 36 n.o.; Odean Smith 2/54)
--Red Force won by six wickets