A captain’s knock of 99 not out from Nicholas Pooran guided defending champions Trinidad and Tobago Red Force to a seven-wicket victory over the Winward Islands Volcanoes as they secured their place in the semi-finals of the CG United Super50 Cup as the top team in Zone A.
For both teams, a win would have been enough to make it through to the knockout stage and the Volcanoes, having set T&T a victory target of 249 off 40 overs, would have liked their chances.
The Volcanoes actually scored 201 for four off 40 overs when rain stopped the day/night game at 5 p.m. at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba.
And the revised Duckworth/Lewis/Stern (DLS) target proved a tricky one, with the hosts not getting the best of starts, losing Amir Jangoo for two in the fifth over.
But Kjorn Ottley and Jason Mohammed put on 49 runs to take the score to 71 in the 17th before Mohammed was caught by Johnson Charles off Justin Greaves for 25.
Ottley resisted for a while longer before he was bowled by Greaves for 43, leaving the hosts in trouble at 84 for three.
But Pooran and Darren Bravo, who scored 67 not out, joined forces to take T&T over the line, sharing an unbroken 165-run partnership for the fourth wicket as the hosts reached 249 for three with an over to spare.
Pooran got going with a four off Greaves before smacking Kenneth Dember for two fours as he took the score to 131 for three after 24 overs with 118 runs still needed off 96 balls.
The Red Force skipper brought up his half century with a cut for four off Shadrack Descarte before getting down on one knee to slog-sweep the medium pacer over deep square leg for six with the Red Rorce needing 72 off the final nine overs of the innings.
After getting to his second half-century of the tournament, Pooran stepped on the accelerator, smacking Preston Mc Sween for a straight four followed by another slog-sweep for six to keep up with the required run rate and jump ahead of the DLS par score.
At the other end, Bravo played a good supporting role, getting to his half-century off 50 balls as the hosts went past 200.
The Red Force now needed 56 off 48 balls and with seven wickets in hand, and Bravo already set in the middle, it turned out to be a cake-walk from there.
Earlier, Shannon Gabriel and Akeal Hosein rattled the Volcanoes top order as the visitors slipped to 36 for four in the first seven overs before Sunil Ambris and Andre Fletcher shared an unbroken 165 run stand to get them to a competitive total.
Gabriel bowled Johann Jeremiah for five in the second over of the game and Johnson Charles was run out for four before Hosein, grabbed two quick wickets in the seventh over, removing Alick Athanaze, brilliantly caught at short backward square by skipper Pooran for 13 and Kavem Hodge, caught at first slip by Sunil Narine.
Ambris and Fletcher blunted the T&T attack with Ambris progressing to 90 off 100 balls while Fletcher offered good support, facing 103 deliveries for his unbeaten 68 before rain ended their innings.
Earlier in the day, Guyana Harpe Eagles defeated the Combined Campuses and Colleges at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair to secure their place in the semi-finals as the second- place team in Zone A.
Summarised scores:
WINDWARD ISLANDS VOLCANOES 201-4, 40 overs (Sunil Ambris 90, Andre Fletcher 68; Akeal Hosein 2/37)
vs T&T RED FORCE (revised target 249 , 40 overs) 249-3, 39 overs (Nicholas Pooran 99 n.o., Darren Bravo 67 n.o., Kjorn Ottley 43; Justin Greaves 2/55)
--Red Force won by seven wickets