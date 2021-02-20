The Trinidad and Tobago Red Force have topped the group stage of the CG Insurance Super50 Cup following a testing six-wicket victory over the Guyana Jaguars in their final preliminary round match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua, yesterday.
With multiple changes to their line-up, regular skipper Kieron Pollard, spinner Sunil Narine and pacer Ravi Rampaul sitting out the match along with injured opening batsman Lendl Simmons, the Red Force still had enough firepower to dismiss the Jaguars for a sub-par 187, with Imran Khan—five for 32--snatching his first five-wicket haul in List A cricket.
Red Force had a few hiccups, losing Evin Lewis and Kjorn Ottley early in their chase but they eventually strolled to the target with stand-in captain Darren Bravo (58) and Jason Mohammed (82 not out) scoring half-centuries to pave the way as T&T replied with 189 for four off 40.2 overs.
After getting off the mark with a nicely timed drive to extra cover for four, Lewis tried to sweep Kevin Sinclair and was out lbw. The other opener Kjorn Ottley also fell early, caught by Chandrapaul Hemraj off pacer Nial Smith for four as the T&T chase got off to a poor start.
Bravo, returning to the line-up after missing two matches, was greeted with some fiery short bowling from Romario Shepherd but the left-hander was up for the challenge, weathering the early barrage before pulling the bowler for consecutive fours.
After surviving a testing start, both Bravo and Mohammed grew in confidence, playing some eye-catching strokes through the covers off spin and pace as they revived the chase with a crucial stand of 112 for the third wicket.
Mohammed swept left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie for four to bring up his half-century while Bravo reached the milestone with a single off Kevin Sinclair.
When Shepherd returned for a second spell, Bravo greeted the fast bowler with a huge six down the ground but was undone in the next over, skying one from Motie with Shimron Hetmyer taking an easy catch.
Nicholas Pooran then joined Mohammed and upped the tempo immediately, striking sixes off Shepherd and Smith before he came down the track to Motie and was stumped for 18 off eight balls, leaving Mohammed and Denesh Ramdin (17 not out) to seal the victory.
Mohammed smacked a pair of fours off Keon Joseph before Ramdin struck the bowler for a six and a four to take T&T over the line.
Earlie,r the Jaguars were off to a rapid start thanks to Chandrapaul Hemraj who was on the attack with a pair of sixes off Akeal Hosein in the third over.
He was in sight of his first half-century in the tournament with a six and four off Jayden Seales and another six off Anderson Phillip as the Jaguars reached 61 without loss after the first ten-over PowerPlay.
The left-hander brought up his third 50-over half-century off 41 deliveries as the Jaguars openers continued to dominate the Red Force bowling early in the contest.
Tevin Imlach at the other end offered some good support, getting into the game with a pair of boundaries off Phillip as the Jaguars seemed on course for a huge total before Khary Pierre and Imran Khan changed the match.
Pierre bowled Imlach for 38 as the batsman tried to sweep and missed.
After that, Khan came into the attack with immediate success, with the new batsman Shimron Hetmyer trying to go down the ground for a six only to be brilliantly caught by Pierre.
Hemraj continued to dominate with a four and six off Khan to end the leg-spinner’s first over of the match as the Jaguars progressed to 138 for two off 25 overs but Khan wasn’t done yet.
He had Hemraj edging behind to Denesh Ramdin for a top score of 87.
Khan then put the T&T in control when he had skipper Leon Johnson well caught by Nicholas Pooran at first slip for three followed by Anthony Bramble, who was stumped for the same score.
Phillip then removed the last recognised Jaguars batsman, Christopher Barnwell, who was caught behind by Ramdin for 12 as Guyana lost six wickets for 52 runs, slipping from 106 without loss to 158 for six in the space of 11 overs.
Jaguars' slide continued, with Pierre taking a diving catch in the covers off Akeal Hosein before Romario Shepherd was enticed to give a return catch to Hosein in the same.
Khan then returned to trap Nial Smith lbw for a first-ball duck as he completed his first five-wicket haul in regional 50-over cricket.
The next over saw Seales trapping Keon Joseph lbw for a duck to get his first List A wicket and bring the Jaguars innings to an early close.
As group stage winners, the Red Force will be in action on Wednesday in the first semi-final against the fourth placed team. Those qualifiers will be decided in Sunday’s match between the Jamaica Scorpions and the Barbados Pride.
Summarised Scores:
JAGUARS 187 (41.5 overs) (Chandrapaul Hemraj 87, Tevin Imlach 38; Imran Khan 5/32, Akeal Hosein 2/25) vs RED FORCE 189-4 (40.2 overs) (Jason Mohammed 82n.o., Darren Bravo 58; Gudakesh Motie 2/36)
—Red Force won by six wickets