A Justin Garcia goal in the 71st minute gave Trinidad and Tobago a come-from-behind win on the road against El Salvador in their second match in Group A of the CONCACAF Nations League.
The victory was the second in a row in the competition for coach Angus Eve’s “Soca Warriors” following their 1-0 win over Curacao at the Hasely Crawford Stadium on Thursday.
Goalkeeper Denzil Smith was one of the Warriors who stepped up big on the night at the Estadio Jorge Magico Gonzalez in San Salvador, as he made a number of important stops in both the first and second halves.
However, Smith was unable to stop El Salvador taking the lead in the 17th minute when he was beaten by a firm Eriq Zavaleta header from a free kick.
T&T would draw level before the first half ended however, thanks to Ryan Telfer, who took one neat touch and then found the back of the met with a left-footed drive from just inside the 18-metre box in a central position after being found from the left by Reon Moore.
The teams went into the break level. And then it was T&T’s turn to take the lead, from the penalty spot, when Malcolm Shaw was bundled over in the area by Zavaleta as he ran onto Duane Muckette’s pass from the right side on a counter-attack. Shaw got up to beat goalkeeper Tomas Romero to his left as the custodian went the wrong way.
It was a case at that stage of the Warriors pouncing on the few opportunities presented to them.
Two minutes later, however, El Salvador were level, as from a right-side corner, an umarked Brayan Gil was able to get two chances at beating Smith, scoring with the second, as he booted home from close range after his initial downward header had rebounded off Andre Rampersad.
At that stage, the home side and their fans would have fancied their chances of taking victory from there. But despite having the greater possession and number of chances, the Central Americans got another rude shock in the 71st when Muckette was fouled on the left flank and from the resulting free kick floated in the 18-yard box, Garcia’s off-balance, looping header escaped keeper Romero and entered the top right-hand corner of the net.
There was an element of good fortune about the goal. But the Warriors were rewarded for their tenacity and keeper Smith made sure the hard-earned lead was protected with some more crucial saves as Eve’s extended tenure has head coach hit new heights.