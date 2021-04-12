Ricky Skerritt was on Sunday returned as president of Cricket West Indies unopposed along with vice-president Dr Kishore Shallow, the pair now set to serve a second successive term at the helm of the regional governing body.
The move was always on the cards once their challengers, Anand Sanasie of Guyana and Barbados Cricket Association vice-president, Calvin Hope, dropped out of the race last week.
Both the Guyana Cricket Board and the BCA, which had snubbed the March 28 Annual General Meeting thus forcing a postponement due to the lack of a quorum, were present at Sunday’s meeting, ruling out any chance of the fireworks of two weeks ago.
“I am humbled and deeply honoured to be re-elected to serve as CWI President for a second term,” said Skerritt, a former Tourism Minister in St Kitts and Nevis.
“I take the responsibility to lead the Board of this prestigious organization, most seriously. We have much unfinished work to do, and we renew our pledge to work untiringly to help achieve sustainable improvement, both on and off the field, for West Indies cricket.”
Shallow, the president of the Windward Islands Cricket Board, said the victory was one for the development of West Indies cricket.
“I am again grateful for the continued support of the member representatives for Ricky and myself,” said the Vincentian.
“This re-election is a victory for West Indies cricket as we continue on the path of growing the game across the region, and achieving good outcomes on all fronts and at all levels.”
Skerritt and Shallow had been widely expected to win re-election at the May 28 AGM but the representatives from the GCB and the BCA failed to turn up for the virtual meeting, leaving the meeting short of the required quorum of nine.