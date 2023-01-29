Coach Angus Eve got the workout he wanted for his players, plus a victory against St Martin Sunday evening at the Hasely Crawford Stadium.
Second half goals by Kadeem Corbin and substitute Real Gill clinched a 2-0 win for Trinidad and Tobago in a practice match much-needed by both teams ahead of their CONCACAF Nations League assignments in March.
With no competitive play for the majority of the squad since the Ascension Tournament ended last July, the game was a chance for Eve to work on tactics and get some game time into his players’ legs.
St Martin proved to be fairly organised opponents, though lacking a cutting edge in the final third of the field. Their brightest spark was, diminutive but lively left winger Kaile Auvray, son of coach Stephane Auvray; a player qualified to play for T&T.
But in a first half of few clear-cut chances, the visitors managed one shot at goal which was far from being on target.
T&T captain and goalkeeper Marvin Phillip watched the ball sail harmlessly over his crossbar.
Further up the pitch, he saw his men shade possession and create two chances that should have resulted in goals.
As early as the fifth minute, Reon Moore broke down the left side and got one-on-one with goalkeeper Sabastien Raphose but could not force the ball past him.
Moore, a regular outlet and threat on the left wing, was involved again on the stroke of half-time when a long ball from centre back Justin Garcia found him. However, his pass inside to Corbin went behind the striker.
There was a collective groan from those in the three-quarter filled main stand.
Those bits of action were as good as it got in the first half.
But the creeping frustration of the home fans began to ease gradually in the second half. Both sides made a series of changes, and more applied pressure in midfield brought several more opportunities for T&T. Eventually, the deadlock was broken in the 65th minute when Corbin latched onto a ricochet out of midfield and beat the St Martin keeper with a low right footer to his left.
Almost immediately, St Martin forced their first corner of the match. But the closest they came was when Darren Pompe beat Phillip with a curling left-footer, only to strike the bar.
That effort came against the run of play.
Eventually however, T&T got a second item when one of Eve’s eight substitutes, Gill scored. After a low right-side cross evaded the keeper, the Under-20 player struck into an open goal in the 86th minute.
Gill would have been relieved to hit the target, having missed a similarly easy chance three minutes earlier.
It all ended well enough for him though, just as it did for his team.