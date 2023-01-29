Just after 1 a.m. yesterday, Katelin Sultan, the youngest compe­titor at this year’s semi-finals of the Chutney Soca Monarch competition, delivered a spectacu­lar performance, complete with background dancers, a fog machine and confetti, all in the national colours of red, white and black.

Sultan, just eight years old, hit the stage at Screamers South Haven in Debe like a seasoned professional.