The Ministry of Sport and Community Development (MSCD) will today roll out its Sport Training Video series, which is another pillar of its Pink Reign Campaign.
The training video series will offer insights into the playing, managing, coaching and administration of various sports, and comes on the backdrop of the MSCD's pivot and execution of its programmes virtually.
Led by some of the leading women in each sporting discipline, the series is comprised of 12 videos introducing other women and girls to the fundamental knowledge and skills applied to various game situations. It also seeks to motivate and inspire participation in sport as a recreational activity; one of the overarching objectives of the Pink Reign Campaign.
The videos are facilitated by several National Governing Bodies (NGOs) and features demonstrations in checkers, scrabble and draughts, as well as more physically intense activities such as gymnastics, basketball, cheerleading, jump rope, karate, table tennis, body building and weight-training.
The MSDC stated that the videos will be posted on its Facebook, Instagram, and youtube accounts from today, and will be shared twice per month. The first video of the series spotlights Shotokan Karate techniques with an all-female team of demonstrators of the Trinidad Karate Association, led by Sensei Kelly Rechais Borde. (The Ministry notes that this recording was done outside of the latest COVID-19 restriction, and all social distancing protocols were observed).
With the aim of encouraging the meaningful participation of women and girls in sports, the Pink Reign Campaign is being executed through four pillars: the GirlsRunTT Virtual Race Challenge, a Panel Discussion Series, an upcoming social media feature spotlighting women and girls in sport, and the Sport Training Video series.
For further information on the campaign, persons may visit the Ministry’s website at mscd.gov.tt or the Ministry’s social media pages.