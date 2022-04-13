Trinidad & Tobago has been confirmed as one of the host locations for this season’s Caribbean Premier League tournament.
Local cricket fans will have access to eight matches which will be played between the period September 12 – 18, with home franchise Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) featuring in four of those matches.
Following the announcement, Sport Minister Shamfa Cudjoe said the Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago is excited to partner with the Hero Caribbean Premier League, and welcomes back the ‘biggest party in sport’ to the home of Carnival, as the country host the 2022 edition of the Hero CPL.
“This opportunity serves as an investment into positioning Trinidad & Tobago as a regional leader in sports tourism especially in this redefined sphere of sport events in the post pandemic era. Live spectators are an essential element of sport, so fans are welcomed to return to the stands in support of their teams and favourite players. In T&T we continue to champion safe practices while having fun as all COVID-19 protocols would be adhered to during the games," Cudjoe said.
Trinidad & Tobago last hosted the CPL in 2020 where the matches were played behind closed doors as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. With restrictions now being relaxed in Trinidad and Tobago, the unique energy and excitement of cricket fans will come alive at all the matches, bringing a return to the fantastic atmosphere the tournament has missed over the previous two seasons.
Eager fans can expect a favourable schedule as half of the matches will bowl off at 10am, offering great family entertainment, with the Hero CPL planning to work with local schools and sports clubs to encourage young cricket fans and their families to attend. There will also be the traditional evening games, where TKR will play all their matches. The home team will be looking to continue their excellent form when playing in front of their passionate fans.
Pete Russell, CPL’s chief executive officer, said: “Trinidad & Tobago has been a huge part of the success of Hero CPL and we are delighted to be back for 2022. The atmosphere at venues in Trinidad has always been fantastic and we know that the fans will be hugely excited to be back at the ‘biggest party in sport.”
Now in its tenth season, the 2022 edition will bowl off on August 30 and will feature the first ever Women’s CPL with three franchises, Trinbago Knight Riders, Barbados Royals and Guyana Amazon Warriors vying for the inaugural title.