What looked like a red hot medal prospect for Trinidad and Tobago (TTO) in the men’s Keirin event at the 2020 Olympic Games, fizzled went tamely at the Izu Velodrome in Japan, as both Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne exited the event at the semi-final stage.
Earlier, Paul lit up the track when he threw down the gauntlet in the second of three quarter-finals, powering to the front with one lap to go and coming home alone as no one could respond to his raw speed. It was his way of making a statement.
Having seen his teammate advance to the semi-final in emphatic fashion, Browne produced a tactical ride in the third quarter-final, coming from last place around three riders to move into third and doing enough to hold that position to the line.
The top four finishers in each quarter-final booked semi-final berths.
With a two-prong attack in the semis, Team TTO seemed ideally set to have at least one, if not two, finalists. However, it was not to be.
In the first semi-final, Browne got trapped on the inside, and with no room to deliver a challenge, he finished fifth as Great Britain’s Jason Kenny, Matthew Glaetzer of Australia and Suriname’s Jair Tjon En Fa, finished first through third to advance to the final.
Paul found himself in a similar position in the second semi-final. And just like Browne, Paul had to try and fashion a challenge down on the inside. He was pipped for third by Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands, who came over the top, with Malaysia’s Mohd Azizulhasni Awang and Maximilian Levy of Germany grabbing the top two placings.
Paul was later disqualified for riding below the inside line, which ruled him out of the race for positions seventh to 12th.
Browne went on to finish in ninth position by virtue of finishing third in the race for positions 7-12.
In the medal race, Kenny successfully defended his Olympic title with a very enterprising ride.
Realising that his opponents had allowed him to open up about a 10-metre gap as he led the field while pacing behind the gurney, Kenny took the jump on his rivals as the gurney pulled off the track, establishing a healthy advantage that he maintained for all three laps. Awang, the bronze medallist from Rio, took silver, with bronze going to Lavreysen.
Team TTO’s failure to capture a medal at the 2020 Tokyo Games meant it’s the first time in seven Olympic Games that they have failed to do so. The last time Team TTO did not medal was at the 1992 Games in Barcelona, Spain.