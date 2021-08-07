Olympic keirin

Germany’s Stefan Boetticher leads the riders in Heat 3 of the Keirin at the Izu Velodrome, Japan, as Sebastien Vigier of France, Malaysia’s Mohd Azizulhasni (partly hidden), and Nicholas Paul of Trinidad and Tobago, give chase. Photo: Reuters / Christian Hartmann

When cyclists Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne line up tonight in the quarter-finals of the Keirin at the Izu Velodrome in Japan, they will be carrying the final hope of some 1.4 million people, as they represent the last opportunity for Team Trinidad and Tobago (TTO) to leave the 2020 Olympic Games with a medal.

The responsibility fell on their shoulders after the quartet of Deon Lendore, Jereem Richards, Dwight St Hillaire and Machel Cedenio finished eighth in the final of the men’s 4x400 metres at the Olympic Stadium earlier in the day.

With Team TTO’s counting on the quartet for its first medal at the Games, Lendore, who performed first led duties, would hand the baton over to Richards in third position. A brave effort by Richards saw him put Team TTO ahead, but he would be passed by Michael Norman of the USA and Botswana’s Terrence Agard.

St Hillaire, who ran the anchor leg in the qualification round, was switched to the penultimate leg, and having received the baton in third position, he gradually faded to be the last of the eight runners. It was a position even Cedenio could not overcome, bringing the team home in three minutes, 00.85 seconds.

St Hillaire's performance was later attributed to a hamstring strain.

The Unites States won gold in 2:55.70, with the Netherlands (2:57.18), just edging out Botswana for silver, the African nation finishing third in 2:57.27.

On the cycling track, Paul finished second in Heat 3 to earn automatic qualification for the quarterfinal round. The heat was won by Mohd Azizulhasni Awang of Malaysia.

Browne, who finished third to Rayan Helal of France and Germany’s Maximilian Levy in Heat 1, got a second opportunity through the repechage. He made no mistake with the second chance, winning the first repechage heat ahead of Malaysia’s Muhammad Sahrom, with only the top two of the six riders advancing.

Paul will be the first to see action, riding in quarterfinal Heat 2, which pedals off at 9.29 p.m. (T&T time), while Browne will take to the track a few minutes later in Heat 3, scheduled for a 9.34 p.m. start time.

The batch of AstraZeneca vaccines donated to Trinidad and Tobago by the government of Canada will be distributed to vaccination sites and will be available to be administered to the public from tomorrow. 

President of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) Gregory Aboud said yesterday he was pleased to hear Government announce that the retail sector can reopen soon.

Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez is urging people to practise proper waste disposal so as to avoid blockage of drains and water courses that may contribute to flooding.

Prominent economist and researcher on employment Dr Ralph Henry has conveyed his sense of deep foreboding about the social and economic state of the country.

