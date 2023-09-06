“Thank you Pollard.”
There was a lot wrapped up in that “thank you” from one Trinbago Knight Riders supporter at a rocking Queen’s Park Oval Wednesday night.
Kieron Pollard, the TKR captain made only two runs. But when he and not Nicholas Pooran was adjudged run out after both ended up in the same crease, the Caribbean Premier League T20 clash with the Barbados Royals took a different turn: It became the Nicholas Pooran show. A contentious moment for the home side lit the spark for a Pooran masterclass and eventually a 42-run win.
On a night of some splendid innings, Kyle Mayers’ defiant 70 (45 balls) decorated with seven fours and four sixes could only get the Royals to 166 for seven.
On another night, Mayers might have been the star of the show. But not Wednesday.
Pooran’s second CPL century and very first for TKR brought the house down at the Queen’s Park Oval, almost literally. People were jumping up and down Tante Merle style in every stand.
His 102 off 53 balls with five fours and ten sixes was memorable for the numbers, the controversy and the sheer exhilaration of the strokeplay.
As he left the field with TKR lodged on 208 for six at the end of their 20 overs, there were embraces, pats on the back and handshakes from different Royals players, including his West Indies mates Rovman Powell and Jason Holder.
As he got up the steps to the players’ dressing room, Pollard was waiting for him, not with a smile, but with an embrace.
The two had exchanged words in the middle when Pollard, turned and stopped on a run off Rahkeem Cornwall, oblivious to the fact that Pooran had flown down the pitch and was right behind his back. TV replays showed that Pooran, not Pollard had grounded his bat at the time that Cornwall broke the stumps at the other end.
The dismissal left TKR on 78 for three halfway through the innings, Martin Guptill (38, 30 balls) having been stumped in the same Cornwall over.
That a further 130 runs came was due hugely to Pooran.
He was in the 20s when the Pollard mix-up occurred and already looking on his game. The cover drive off Obed McCoy that scorched the turf, bisecting two fielders on the way to the cover boundary, was arguably the shot of the match.
But the run out incident seemed to concentrate his mind further. Pooran’s ten sixes were played mostly with a straight bat but so fast was the hand speed, wicketkeeper Rivaldo Clarke must have heard “swooshing” sounds all night.
However, it was the solid “crack” of bat on ball that was the dominant sound, especially after Andre Russell replaced Lorcan Tucker (106 for four) and joined in the Royals-bashing.
“Dre Russ” was himself a powerhouse in getting 39 off 22 balls. And as he and Pooran racked up 82 off 36 balls for the fifth wicket, the Royals think tank of Powell, Jason Holder and Kyle Mayers found themselves in urgent talks. Time and again.
The Royals could not produce the variations to slow down the TKR train until Holder belatedly had Russell caught by wicketkeeper Rivaldo Clarke in the 19th over off a bottom edge to a wide ball that the umpire review system had to confirm.
Pooran powered on in the final over against Mayers. Consecutive sixes took him to 98.and a pulled boundary to the hundred he and Oval craved. The “red sea” erupted; Pooran’s own triumphant roar lost in their noise.
Summarised scores:
TKR 208-6, 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 102 n.o., Andre Russell 39; Jason Holder 2/39)
vs Royals 166-7, 20 overs (Kyle Mayers 70; Waqar Salamkheil 2/18; Akeal Hosein 2/21)
---TKR won by 42 runs.