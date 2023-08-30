There was no red card and no need to check the time. The Trinbago Knight Riders sent the Barbados Royals to their beds very early Wednesday night.
Having set the Royals 195 to win at Kensington Oval, the TKR bowlers ran through the home team like a knife through butter to win by 133 runs with 47 balls to spare.
It was the biggest margin of victory by a side in CPL history and was the result of clinicial work by both bowlers and batters.
TKR opener Martin Guptill earned the Man-of-the-Match award for a splendid unbeaten century. But he was helped by Mark Deyal (27, 19 balls) and skipper Kieron Pollard (46, 32 balls) in partnerships of 47 and 108 for the first and third wickets respectively. Andre Russell and new man Waqar Salamkheil then reduced the large Kensington crowd to stunned silence, taking seven wickets between them as the Royals succumbed for 61 in 12.overs.
Russell took three for 13, including both openers Rahkeem Cornwall and Kyle Mayers first ball, in the first over of the innings. Cornwall could not control a pull shot and top-edged to Dwayne Bravo at slip, while the TV umpire gave Mayers out lbw on review as a full ball curled back to strike him between middle and leg stumps. Russell also added Alick Athanaze in his next over as the Royals lurched to five for three. Like a punch drunk boxer, they never recovered. Helped by Pollard’s use of a fielder under the bat, creating pressure, Afhganistan left-arm wrist spinner Salamkheil. had an immediate impact in the seventh over, getting Royals captain Rovman Powell to slam a ball straight to Deyal at long-off, first ball. Powell stood stock still, shocked that his side had now been reduced to 30 for five. Salamkheil also was too good for Kevin Wickham, Nyeem Young and last man Obed McCoy, and capped an outstanding CPL debut with his best-ever T20 figures of four for 14.
Fellow slow bowlers Akeal Hosein and Sunil Narine kept the pressure on with the wickets of Jason Holder and Laurie Evans respectively, as TKR never allowed the Royals batters breathing space. Hosein also picked up Roelof Van Der Merwe.
The relentlessness of the TKR bowling mirrored their batting effort that produced a total of 194 for five after Powell won the toss and sent them in.
Veteran Guptill used the experience of his 326 previous T20s to carve out the season’s first century, a progressively destructive 100 off 58 balls.
With a highest score of just 11 in his previous three innings, Guptill changed his form around through patient occupation of the crease. Scoring at just around a run a ball for his first 20 runs, he eventually found his stride, batting through the innings to strike nine sixes and just a solitary four. All Guptill’s maximums were struck in front of the wicket, either over the long-off or long-on boundaries.
He was the TKR six leader, but the six-starter was Pollard.
The Knight Riders had been going sedately along up until the 14th over when Pollard, struggling to get spinners Qaid Ahmad and Van Der Merwe away, pulled McCoy over the ropes backward of square. A switch seemed to have been flipped with that blow, for from the 15th over onward the runs piled up, TKR smashing 86 off the last six. Ahmad was blasted for 22 in that over.
Pollard, his gaze steady all night, pulled, swung and slapped four sixes and a four in his 46 off 32 balls. His century stand with Guptill off 63 balls made up for the cheap dismissal of Nicholas Pooran (six) in the ninth over.
Wednesday night, TKR showed that their veterans still have the power and desire to do damage on the field.
Now up to third in the standings, they are gathering momentum for a run to the playoffs.
Summarised scores:
TKR 194-5, 20 overs (Martin Guptill 100 n.o., Kieron Pollard 46; Jason Holder 2/39)
vs Barbados Royals 61, 12.1 overs (Jason Holder 14; Waqar Salamkheil 4/14, Andre Russell 3/13, Akeal Hosein 2/16)
---TKR won by 133 runs.