The Trinbago Knight Riders moved to the top of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League standings with a seven-wicket victory over defending champions Jamaica Tallawahs in front of a full house at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba last night.
Sent to bat first, the Tallawahs were restricted to 154 for eight before Nicholas Pooran struck 54 off 33 balls and Martin Guptill 53 not out off 45 to help TKR reach 155 for three off 17.2 overs to seal an easy win in the end.
The fans were treated to non-stop action at the Southern venue with three matches taking place on the day.
For many, it was a long session but the outing would have ended in the right way, with the home team inching closer to securing their place in the CPL playoffs.
Guptill got the chase off to a rocket start for the hosts, driving Mohammad Amir for four through cover and Sunil Narine imitated the stroke for a boundary to end that first over.
Narine smashed a six and four off Chris Green in the second but Green had the final say, trapping the pinch hitter lbw for 15 with the hosts racing to 22 for one after two overs.
That brought Pooran to the crease and the former West Indies skipper got going with a four off Salman Irshad followed by one off Green as TKR ended the six-over Powerplay on 47 for one.
The left-handed Pooran excited the crowd with a straight six off Kelvin Pitman followed by a four to third man. In the next over, he pulled left-arm pacer Raymon Reifer for a four to midwicket before clearing the ropes to bring up the 50-run stand with Guptill as TKR took charge of the chase, reaching 84 for one at the half-way stage.
Pooran reached his half-century off 33 balls before striking Imad Wasim for four to take TKR past 100.
The left-hander looked to press on but was caught at deep midwicket by Jermaine Blackwood in the same over but would have felt he had done enough to put the hosts on the path to victory.
A spectacular one-handed catch from Fabian Allen sent Kieron Pollard back to the dugout off the bowling of Wasim for six as the TKR innings stalled briefly but Guptill kept the chase going, hitting Allen for four before the bowler sent down a no ball that also went to the ropes for four byes.
Guptill despatched the resulting free-hit over wide long on for six to reach his 50 off 43 balls, leaving TKR with 21 more runs to get off the last four overs.
But Andre Russell (20 off 12 balls) looked to end the game quickly with three consecutive sixes over the midwicket region off Wasim to all but take them over the line in the 17th over.
Guptill had the honour of taking TKR home, carrying his bat through the innings to anchor the chase.
Earlier, the TKR spinners strangled the Tallawahs for most of their innings as they struggled to get going.
After scoring just four runs in the first two overs from spinners Jaden Carmichael and Akeal Hosein, the Tallawahs tried to up the tempo with Brandon King sending a Carmichael delivery well beyond the deep midwicket fence for the first six of the match.
But the bowler stuck to his guns, enticing the batter to go for another big shot, this time Guptill was into position early and with a little jump, made the catch look easy at deep midwicket to get the capacity crowd on their feet.
TKR continued to build pressure, with Hosein sneaking in another frugal over before Amir Jangoo tried to break the shackles, smashing Carmichael for a straight six,
But Jangoo was no match for mystery spinner Sunil Narine. The batter gave himself too much room and was bowled for 13 off 16 balls as the Tallawahs finished the Powerplay on 29 for two.
The TKR spinners turned the screws with the boundaries almost drying up for the Tallawahs, until Shamarh Brooks’ slog swept for four off left-arm wrist spinner Waqar Salamkheil to release some of the pressure.
But TKR kept piling it on with Hosein returning to bowl Brooks for nine as the defending champions continued to struggle, now 54 for three after ten overs.
With his team in some trouble and after surviving a close lbw call, Wasim threw caution to the wind, smashing Salamkhiel for a six and a four to get the innings moving.
Ali Khan struck at the other end, sending back Jermaine Blackwood for 29 off 35 balls but Wasim and Allen combined to take the score past 100 with a four each off Russell.
Wasim brought up his 50 with a six off Narine but the spinner struck back, dismissing Allen to leave the Tallawahs on 135 in the 18th over.
TKR finally saw the back of Wasim in the final over when the Pakistani all-rounder struck a low full toss to Kadeem Alleyne at mid-off off Ali Khan for 62.
Khan also removed Chris Green in the final over, caught by Russell at long on for four but the Tallawahs still got past the 150-run mark with Mohammad Amir hitting the medium pacer through the covers for four before he too departed off the final delivery, run out for five attempting a second run.
In the end, the runs on the board could not stop TKR who were backed up all the way by a vociferous crowd who were on their feet for most of the game.
With the win, TKR moved on to 11 points from eight matches, going ahead of the Guyana Amazon Warriors, who are second with nine points from five matches.
Following their fourth straight loss of the campaign, the Tallawahs are now fifth on the standings with five points from seven games.
TKR will return to Tarouba today to close off the Trinidad leg of the CPL with a fixture against the St Lucia Kings from 7.30 p.m.
Summarised scores:
Jamaica Tallawahs 154-8, 20 overs (Imad Wasim 62, Jermaine Blackwood 29; Ali Khan 3/27, Sunil Narine 2/29)
vs TKR 155-3, 17.2 overs (Nicholas Pooran 54, Martin Guptill 53 n.o.; Imad Wasim 2/28)
- TKR won by seven wickets.